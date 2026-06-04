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Attorney general

Trump says he will nominate acting AG Todd Blanche to permanently lead Justice Department

Trump made the announcement in a video recorded during a Rose Garden Club Dinner on Wednesday evening

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Trump praises Bondi as 'loyal friend' after ouster Video

Trump praises Bondi as 'loyal friend' after ouster

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley discusses President Donald Trump's decision to fire Pam Bondi and name Todd Blanche as interim attorney general.

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President Donald Trump said Wednesday evening that he plans to nominate acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to permanently lead the Department of Justice.

In a video posted to social media by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Trump can be seen announcing that he will nominate Blanche for the position after he assumed the role on an interim basis following former Attorney General Pam Bondi's firing in early April.

"Tomorrow I'm instructing Dan [Scavino] and everybody else that's involved in that very complicated process, which is gonna go, I think, very quickly, that we are going to make him permanent Attorney General," Trump said in the video, which was recorded during a Rose Garden Club Dinner on Wednesday evening at the White House.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and President Donald Trump side by side

President Trump announces plans to nominate acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to permanently lead the Department of Justice after Pam Bondi's firing. (Getty Images)

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This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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