Rep. Al Green tells Homeland Security Sec. Mullin to 'shut up' after calling him a racist at hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was caught on video calling Homeland Security Sec. Markwayne Mullin a "racist" during a House committee meeting Wednesday focused on department funding.

Following the initial outburst, Green proceeded to tell Mullin to "shut up."

The Homeland Security secretary could be seen cocking his head in apparent surprise, as Green continued the verbal attack, repeating "shut up."

"Did you just tell me to shut up," Mullin asked.

DEMS THROW HOUSE INTO CHAOS AFTER 10 MODERATES JOIN GOP TO PUNISH AL GREEN

As the sound of the gavel rang out, Green shouted back, "It's my time."

"I'm not going to let anybody call me a racist chairman," Mullen calmly told Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-New York, who serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Green denied making the comment before again asking Garbarino to "tell him to shut up."

The chairman called for the encounter to be suspended following Green's escalation at the House gathering.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Green has a history of aggressive outbursts, having been ejected from President Donald Trump's primetime address to a joint session of Congress for a second year in a row in February.

He was recently defeated in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas' 18th Congressional District by freshman Rep. Christian Menefee.