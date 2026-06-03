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Homeland Security

Rep. Al Green tells Homeland Security Sec. Mullin to 'shut up' after calling him a racist at hearing

Green denied making the comment before again demanding the chairman silence Mullin during the funding meeting

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Rep. Green has apparent outburst, calls DHS secretary 'racist' Video

Rep. Green has apparent outburst, calls DHS secretary 'racist'

Democrat Rep. Al Green had an apparent meltdown during a committee hearing on Wednesday, calling DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin a "racist" before telling him to "shut up." (C-SPAN)

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Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was caught on video calling Homeland Security Sec. Markwayne Mullin a "racist" during a House committee meeting Wednesday focused on department funding.

Following the initial outburst, Green proceeded to tell Mullin to "shut up."

The Homeland Security secretary could be seen cocking his head in apparent surprise, as Green continued the verbal attack, repeating "shut up."

"Did you just tell me to shut up," Mullin asked.

Rep. Al Green speaking at a press event in Washington, D.C.

FILE - Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, speaks at a press conference after joining "Remove the Regime" protesters marching from Union Station to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 2025. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

DEMS THROW HOUSE INTO CHAOS AFTER 10 MODERATES JOIN GOP TO PUNISH AL GREEN

As the sound of the gavel rang out, Green shouted back, "It's my time."

"I'm not going to let anybody call me a racist chairman," Mullen calmly told Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-New York, who serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Rep. Al Green standing in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

FILE - Rep. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, stands in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., prior to the State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Green denied making the comment before again asking Garbarino to "tell him to shut up."

The chairman called for the encounter to be suspended following Green's escalation at the House gathering.

Rep. Al Green holding a sign during State of the Union address at U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

FILE - Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, holds a sign during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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Green has a history of aggressive outbursts, having been ejected from President Donald Trump's primetime address to a joint session of Congress for a second year in a row in February.

He was recently defeated in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas' 18th Congressional District by freshman Rep. Christian Menefee.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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