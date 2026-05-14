Trump pushes Xi on trade after Supreme Court ruling dents key China pressure tool

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Trade has emerged as a central focus of President Donald Trump’s high-stakes meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, following a Supreme Court setback over Trump’s tariff agenda earlier this year.

"President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China," a White House official told pool reporters early Thursday morning. "The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries."

The talks come as Trump’s tariff agenda faced a setback after a Supreme Court ruling limited his use of emergency powers to impose duties, which cut directly into one of his preferred tools for pressuring Beijing. The ruling came against the backdrop of a yearslong tariff standoff between the U.S. and China, with Trump arguing aggressive duties are needed to force fairer trade terms while Beijing has repeatedly pushed back.

TRUMP'S TARIFF POWER GRAB BARRELS TOWARD SUPREME COURT

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!" Trump posted to Truth Social on May 12, previewing he would press Xi on American trade. "In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!"

After Trump touched down in China on Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning wrote on X Thursday, that "President Xi stressed to President Trump that facts have shown time and again that trade wars have no winner."

"China-U.S. economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice," she added.

TRUMP GETS RED-CARPET WELCOME IN CHINA, BUT PAST BEIJING TRIP SHOWS PAGEANTRY ONLY GOES SO FAR

Tariffs have been at the center of Trump’s China strategy since his first term, when he imposed duties on Chinese imports and Beijing retaliated with tariffs of its own. The fight has remained one of the defining pressure points in the relationship between the world's two largest economies.

A major piece of Trump’s "America First" agenda has focused on leveling the global trade playing field by holding other countries accountable for trade deficits. One of his first moves after returning to office was rolling out the "Liberation Day" tariffs in April 2025, which were designed to serve as leverage in trade negotiations while also generating new revenue.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, invalidated Trump's use of an emergency law to impose tariffs in February, ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the president, even after declaring a national emergency, to impose tariffs.

Trump had championed ahead of SCOTUS' decision that the court should rule in his favor as part of his larger effort to boost the economy , jobs and bring down costs for Americans.

KAVANAUGH RIPS SUPREME COURT MAJORITY'S ‘ILLOGICAL’ LINE ON TARIFFS

Justice Brett Kavanaugh dissented, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Trump took issue with Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — both of whom he nominated in his first term — for joining the majority, including just this month when he said the ruling has cost the U.S. $159 billion.

"I don't want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country," Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday. "Yes, I have another way of doing Tariffs, but it is far slower, and more laborious than what was just determined, in a close decision, to be 'illegal' or 'unconstitutional,' with three powerful, and highly accurate, dissents! Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!!"

TRUMP'S SIGNATURE TARIFFS HANG ON KEY QUESTION ABOUT CONGRESS' POWER BEFORE SUPREME COURT

Trump moved to preserve his tariff pressure campaign through other trade authorities, including Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, though that route is temporary and has already drawn its own legal challenge.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the administration is also looking to Section 301, which allows the U.S. to investigate and respond to unfair foreign trade practices.

"This tariff tool has already held up from prior legal challenges," said the spokesperson.

Trump visited China in 2017 in meetings that produced more than $250 billion in announced commercial deals and cooperation pledges at the time, but it did not prevent trade relations from deteriorating in 2018.

This week’s talks come amid a renewed tariff standoff that reignited after Trump returned to office in 2025. The pressure began with new fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods in February, before widening into a broader reciprocal tariff push that triggered retaliation from Beijing, and has since shifted toward negotiations over temporary off-ramps.

U.S. Trade representative Jamieson Greer previewed goals for Trump's state visit last month on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," sharing that a top priority is stability between the two countries.

"We want to make sure we continue to have a flow of the rare earth we need for our manufacturing we wanna make sure that the Chinese continued to buy a lot of American agriculture and airplanes and other kinds of things that Americans are good at making, and we want to set the table to continue to have stability over the next six months to a year and so these are the kind of things that we’re looking for as outcomes from the trip," Greer said.

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Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.