Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Marco Rubio

Rubio torches Democrat after bizarre hearing questions about his shoes: 'Is this a circus?'

The secretary of state was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the recent conflict with Iran

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
close
Marco Rubio mocks congressional Democrats at hearing: 'What is this?' Video

Marco Rubio mocks congressional Democrats at hearing: 'What is this?'

Fox News senior foreign policy correspondent Gillian Turner reports on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s heated House hearing on ‘America Reports.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Wednesday's House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing "a circus" after Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., questioned him about a pair of shoes he received as a gift from President Donald Trump.

The exchange came after Jacobs criticized Rubio's testimony regarding the recent conflict with Iran, arguing that he was unwilling to acknowledge facts.

"Mr. Secretary, it seems like you have an issue admitting facts… You couldn’t admit the shoes the president bought you were too big," she said.

Rubio appeared puzzled by the remark.

DEMS’ HEARING MELTDOWNS A PLAY TO THE BASE, ANALYSTS SAY, AS TRUMP NOMS KEEP PUSHING BACK IN VIRAL MOMENTS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol. Reports indicate he has been in talks with the Iranian regime alongside Vice President JD Vance. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

"I don’t know about the shoes. I mean, [Trump] gave me some Florsheim shoes that are actually pretty good, they fit fine, I don’t know what she’s talking about," he said.

Jacobs then returned to the topic moments later, complimenting Rubio's footwear.

"Your shoes look very nice today, Mr. Secretary," she told him.

"How can you see them? They’re way down here. We’re talking about shoes. Are you guys kidding me? I mean, is this the Foreign Affairs Committee or is this, like, a circus? What is this?" Rubio responded.

RUBIO CRACKS UP AT TRUMP'S REACTION TO NATO LEADER CALLING PRESIDENT 'DADDY'

Rep. Sara Jacobs speaking at a podium in front of the U.S. Capitol Building

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., speaks at a "Build Back Better" rally in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Caring Across Generations)

The exchange came amid a combative hearing in which Democratic lawmakers repeatedly challenged Rubio over the Trump administration's handling of foreign policy, including the recent conflict with Iran.

Earlier in the hearing, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., questioned Rubio about whether Trump's personal financial interests could have influenced decisions related to military action against Iran.

Rubio forcefully rejected the suggestion.

"Not once. Just to be clear, not a single time, not even for a millisecond, has the president ever discussed his personal economics and relations to war or any public policy that he's made, for that matter," Rubio said. "And I've been in every one of his foreign policy meetings for the most part."

RUBIO SLAMS 'FALSE' INTELLIGENCE LEAKS DOWNPLAYING SUCCESS OF TRUMP'S IRAN STRIKES

rubio fixing tie

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio fixes his tie. (Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)

As Democratic lawmakers continued pressing Rubio throughout the hearing on issues ranging from Trump's finances to allegations of corruption within the administration, the secretary grew increasingly frustrated with the tenor of the proceedings.

Later in the hearing, Rubio again complained that lawmakers were not allowing him enough time to answer questions.

"What kind of thing is this? What is this? You know, you get asked questions for five minutes and you don't get time to answer. It's not a hearing," Rubio said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As the exchange continued, he added, "Is this a dunk tank? What is this?"

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.

Close modal

Continue