Rubio torches Democrat after bizarre hearing questions about his shoes: 'Is this a circus?'

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Wednesday's House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing "a circus" after Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., questioned him about a pair of shoes he received as a gift from President Donald Trump.

The exchange came after Jacobs criticized Rubio's testimony regarding the recent conflict with Iran, arguing that he was unwilling to acknowledge facts.

"Mr. Secretary, it seems like you have an issue admitting facts… You couldn’t admit the shoes the president bought you were too big," she said.

Rubio appeared puzzled by the remark.

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"I don’t know about the shoes. I mean, [Trump] gave me some Florsheim shoes that are actually pretty good, they fit fine, I don’t know what she’s talking about," he said.

Jacobs then returned to the topic moments later, complimenting Rubio's footwear.

"Your shoes look very nice today, Mr. Secretary," she told him.

"How can you see them? They’re way down here. We’re talking about shoes. Are you guys kidding me? I mean, is this the Foreign Affairs Committee or is this, like, a circus? What is this?" Rubio responded.

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The exchange came amid a combative hearing in which Democratic lawmakers repeatedly challenged Rubio over the Trump administration's handling of foreign policy, including the recent conflict with Iran.

Earlier in the hearing, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., questioned Rubio about whether Trump's personal financial interests could have influenced decisions related to military action against Iran.

Rubio forcefully rejected the suggestion.

"Not once. Just to be clear, not a single time, not even for a millisecond, has the president ever discussed his personal economics and relations to war or any public policy that he's made, for that matter," Rubio said. "And I've been in every one of his foreign policy meetings for the most part."

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As Democratic lawmakers continued pressing Rubio throughout the hearing on issues ranging from Trump's finances to allegations of corruption within the administration, the secretary grew increasingly frustrated with the tenor of the proceedings.

Later in the hearing, Rubio again complained that lawmakers were not allowing him enough time to answer questions.

"What kind of thing is this? What is this? You know, you get asked questions for five minutes and you don't get time to answer. It's not a hearing," Rubio said.

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As the exchange continued, he added, "Is this a dunk tank? What is this?"

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.