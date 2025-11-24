Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi, White House official confirms

The conversation included discussion of Taiwan

President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping via phone on Monday, a White House official confirmed.

The conversation included discussion of U.S.-Chinese relations, Taiwan, and Ukraine, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"President Xi outlined China’s principled position on the Taiwan question. He underscored that Taiwan’s return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order. China and the U.S. fought shoulder to shoulder against fascism and militarism," the ministry said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

