The growing list of controversies threatening Democrat Graham Platner's Maine Senate bid

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Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has emerged as one of the party's fastest-rising political figures, drawing national attention for his populist message and outsider image.

But as his profile has grown, so has scrutiny of his past conduct, with controversies ranging from sexually explicit messages and offensive social media posts to a Nazi-linked tattoo and campaign staff upheaval.

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In continued clean-up of those scandals, Platner came to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to huddle with party figures at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters just one week before his primary election.

The Marine veteran and oyster farmer has defended himself against the criticism and retained the support of prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Still, some have questioned whether the allegations could complicate Democrats' efforts to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.

Here's a look at the major controversies that have engulfed Platner's campaign.

Explicit text messages and sexting allegations

The most recent controversy surrounding Platner stems from reports that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women during his marriage, an issue that campaign aides were reportedly aware of as his Senate bid was taking shape.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Platner's wife, Amy Gertner, informed a campaign aide about the text exchanges shortly after he launched his Senate bid as staffers were assessing potential political liabilities.

According to the report, Gertner discovered the messages months after the couple married in 2024 and disclosed their existence before her husband held a campaign rally alongside progressive Sen. Sanders. The campaign told Politico that the aide viewed the matter as a private issue between the couple and did not raise concerns about it publicly.

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Platner's campaign later confirmed the existence of the text exchanges to Politico.

He also told Fox News Digital in a statement: "Amy and I went through something hard — because of me. We did the work, and I’m grateful for her every hour of every day."

"I’ve learned throughout this campaign is that people don’t care about gossip or headlines, they care that you’re fighting for their hospitals, their paycheck, their kids... Our opponents want politics to be empty of content and empty of actual change — and beating that is exactly what our movement is about," he added.

In a statement to the Journal, Gertner criticized the disclosure of the information, saying she had shared "deeply personal details" about her marriage with someone she considered a friend, only to see those details become public.

She revealed that the two attended couple's counseling, worked through the issues in their marriage and have since emerged as a stronger couple.

"I know who Graham is. I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and the worst days of my life," Gertner said. "That hasn't changed, and it won't."

Nazi-linked tattoo

Platner's campaign also faced intense scrutiny after it was revealed he once had a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest closely resembling the "Totenkopf" symbol used by Hitler's SS paramilitary forces.

The Maine Democrat said he got the tattoo during a "night of drinking" while on leave in Croatia in 2007 as a Marine and claimed he was entirely unaware of its meaning at the time.

In an Instagram video posted in May, Platner elaborated on the tattoo's origins. He explained that he merely selected the design from a flash tattoo wall while "carousing" with fellow Marines in Split, Croatia.

"We thought it looked cool," he downplayed.

Platner said he was later "appalled" to learn the image resembled a Nazi symbol, arguing that his life and career have been defined by opposition to fascism, racism and Nazism. He also noted that he was never questioned about the tattoo during his military service.

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Rather than undergo removal, Platner said he chose to cover the tattoo because tattoo removal services were not readily available near his rural Maine home.

"Going to a tattoo removal place is going to take a while," he told The Associated Press. "I wanted this thing off my body."

The symbol was ultimately covered with a tattoo featuring a Celtic knot and images of dogs, which Platner said were meant to honor his family pets.

Deleted Reddit posts reveal offensive comments

The keystone scrutiny Platner has faced during his bid stemmed from thousands of now-deleted Reddit posts that resurfaced after he launched his Senate campaign.

In posts first reported by CNN and Politico, Platner referred to himself as a "communist" and "socialist" and endorsed the slogan "all cops are b-----ds."

In other posts, he argued that those who "expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history" and said that "an armed working class is a requirement for economic justice."

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The posts under his since-retired username "P-hustle" were deleted before Platner announced his Democratic Senate bid in August.

The candidate has since addressed the posts multiple times, telling CNN and Politico that he was "f---ing around on the internet" during a period when he felt "lost and very disillusioned with our government who sent me overseas to watch my friends die."

"I made dumb jokes and picked fights," Platner said. "But of course I'm not a socialist. I'm a small business owner, a Marine Corps veteran, and a retired s---poster."

In the posts Platner made crude comments about masturbating in port-a-potties and claimed a U.S. service member who took enemy fire in Afghanistan "didn't deserve to live."

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The controversies have done little to erode Platner's standing within the Democratic Party as he has continued to attract national attention and grassroots support in the Democratic primary bid to challenge Sen. Collins for her seat.

Since former Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills halted her campaign in April, much of the party establishment has consolidated behind Platner, and national Democrats have continued to support his candidacy despite the flurry of scandals.

The steady stream of allegations and past controversies has also drawn attention to a little-known provision in Maine election law that allows political parties to replace a nominee under certain circumstances after a primary election.

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Under state law, a candidate who wins a primary and subsequently withdraws by 5 p.m. on July 13 can be replaced by a nominee selected by party officials. Any replacement candidate must then be chosen by 5 p.m. on July 27.

There is currently no indication that Platner plans to withdraw from the race, and the Democratic hopeful has repeatedly vowed to continue his campaign. Still, the provision has drawn renewed interest as questions persist about whether additional revelations could complicate his candidacy.

Platner's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.