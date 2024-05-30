Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump found guilty but, facing Biden, could still win back the White House

Leading Democrats are privately freaking out

Howard Kurtz By Howard Kurtz Fox News
Published
Alvin Bragg: We followed the facts and the law Video

Alvin Bragg: We followed the facts and the law

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds a press conference after former President Trump’s conviction in NY v. Trump.

When a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump of all 34 felony counts yesterday in the hush money case, it was of course a history-making moment involving a former President of the United States. 

And yet he also may be the next President of the United States

There is nothing to stop Trump from running–and winning–even if he’s in jail. 

MANHATTAN DA, WHO BROUGHT TRUMP CASE, TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER VERDICT: ‘I DID MY JOB’

Another way to look at it is that President Biden may still fail to beat a man convicted of criminal charges–which explains why leading Democrats are privately freaking out, as Politico put it, at the prospect that their leader can’t win another term.

Trump looked genuinely upset at the conviction when he spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, calling the verdict a disgrace, repeating his attacks on Judge Juan Merchan and saying the real test would come in November.

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024, after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Trump’s base may be largely unmovable at this point. He has constantly hammered home that this case, centered on the $130,000 that Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels, and the other three indictments, stem from the Biden administration’s weaponization of the law enforcement system.

The vast majority will stand by their man, even though it took the jury only 11 hours to convict the ex-president on every count.

The judge will sentence Trump on July 11, just days before the Republican convention that will nominate him for a third time.

The Biden campaign rushed out a statement saying "no one is above the law.

TRUMP SAYS THOUSANDS OF SUPPORTERS GREETED HIM 'GOING CRAZY' AFTER VERDICT ANNOUNCED

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president."

On that, both sides agree.

Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Criminal Court

Former President Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York. Jury deliberations in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial enter a second day as jurors navigate the weighty task of evaluating the former president's guilt and innocence alongside the facts of the case.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

There was some pretrial polling suggesting that nearly a third of Republicans would be less likely to support Trump if he was found guilty of criminal charges. But now that it’s happened, will that still be true?

Given the tightness of the race in the battleground states, even if 2 percent of Republicans change their minds about Trump, it could affect the outcome.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN REACTS TO TRUMP’S GUILTY CRIMINAL TRIAL VERDICT

And yet a majority of Democrats seem to have concluded that Biden, at 81, doesn’t have the mental acuity or stamina to serve another four years.

Trump’s conviction doesn’t do anything to ease such Democratic liabilities as inflation and the porous border.

DA Bragg in press conference

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after the guilty verdict in former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at a press conference in New York, U.S., May 30, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (REUTERS)

Despite eight hours of closing arguments and confusing and overlapping jury instructions by Merchan, the jurors chose to believe the rather thin case assembled by D.A. Alvin Bragg.

The judge said they could not convict the defendant based on Michael Cohen’s testimony unless they could find corroborating evidence. The jurors obviously concluded that the testimony of such witnesses as David Pecker and Hope Hicks, along with a stack of emails, texts and banking records, provided such corroboration. The Trump defense never took on the paper trail – including the 11 reimbursement checks signed by the president – because they could not offer an alternative version of events.

So the country remains as divided as ever. This was either the most blatantly political persecution in American history or an unprecedented attempt at holding a former leader accountable.

Trump will obviously appeal, and history will judge.

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel's MediaBuzz (Sundays 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET). Based in Washington, D.C., he joined the network in July 2013 and regularly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier and other programs.

