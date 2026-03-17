Mullin faces Democrat grilling in first hurdle to lead DHS amid shutdown fight

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Senate Democrats are set to grill Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, his first hurdle to becoming the next Homeland Security chief.

Mullin’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee comes as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) remains shuttered over Democrats’ desire for stringent reforms to the agency’s immigration enforcement operations.

Senate Democrats on the panel plan to use those demands to gauge Mullin’s willingness to make changes at the agency. They have argued since current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's reassignment from the position that changes must go beyond a shift in personnel.

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"He's made some pretty incendiary statements that reflect his resistance to reform and would make him unqualified, unless he has a clear explanation and even retraction," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital.

When asked if he wanted guarantees on changes to the agency, Blumenthal said Mullin "needs to make commitments for reform."

"If he fails to make commitments to far-reaching and fundamental reform, he should be defeated and rejected," he said.

Mullin also has an icy relationship with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who chairs the committee. When asked how the hearing could go, Paul said, "Come tomorrow, and you’ll find out more."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland committee, said that he plans to give Mullin a fair shake but has questions about his colleague’s views on how the agency could change with him at the helm.

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"Certainly, I'd like to get his assessment of how he sees things currently and what he might change," Peters told Fox News Digital. "That would be a fair range of questions."

Senate Republicans are sprinting to move Mullin through the process, given that President Donald Trump wants Mullin in and Noem out by March 31. The confirmation hearing is the first step, and despite Democratic resistance, Mullin will likely clear that hurdle and head for a full vote in the Senate later this month.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he and his leadership team haven’t tried to corral votes for Mullin, but noted that Democrats would "decide to turn on one of their colleagues in the Senate" after getting exactly what they wanted: Noem replaced.

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"He's got good, strong relationships on the other side of the aisle," Thune said. "And I mean, this is what the Democrats were clamoring for. They wanted a new change and shake-up in the leadership, and it's now happening."

While Mullin will walk into a hearing that will test his relationship with colleagues across the aisle, he does have at least one Democratic friend on the committee.

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who almost immediately came out in support of Mullin’s nomination, said he is still having conversations with the lawmaker about reforms to DHS. Fetterman planned to meet with Mullin ahead of the hearing.

"Is it controversial to talk to members of the opposite party? It might be controversial for some people, but that's going to be an ongoing dialogue with him," Fetterman said. "You know, I've said it, he's a good dude, and I got to know him on a CODEL over the years."