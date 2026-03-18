US bunker-buster bombs hammer Iranian anti-ship missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

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U.S. forces hammered Iran’s anti-ship missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz with 5,000-pound bunker buster bombs on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil choke point, come as Iran’s stranglehold over the vital waterway has grown concerns over the regime’s threats to oil tankers.

"Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM posted Tuesday evening on X.

Deep GBU- 72 penetrator weapons, often referred to as bunker busters, are designed to cut through hardened or underground targets before detonating.

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"The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait," the command said.

Most shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway for global oil and gas transport that supplies roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil, has been halted since early March, after the war started. About 20 vessels have been attacked in the area.

Oil prices have jumped more than 40% to above $100 per barrel since the Iran war began, and Iran has threatened it won't allow "even a single liter of oil" destined for the U.S., Israel and their allies to pass through.

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At least 89 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz between March 1 and 15 — including 16 oil tankers, The Associated Press reported, citing Lloyd’s List Intelligence. The number of vessel passages per day was down from roughly 100 to 135 before the war, it said, with more than one-fifth of the 89 vessels believed to be Iran-affiliated and others being Chinese- and Greece-affiliated ships.

As crude prices spiked above $100 a barrel, President Donald Trump pressured allies and trade partners to send warships and reopen the strait, hoping to bring oil prices lower. No allies, however, have yet to commit.

"I think NATO's making a very foolish mistake," Trump said in the Oval Office on Tuesday when a reporter asked about getting America's allies to assist the U.S. in escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. "And I've long said that, you know, I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us."

Trump added: "So this was a great test because we don't need them, but they should have been there."

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The U.S. on Friday bombed military sites on Kharg Island off the Iranian coast, which is key for Iran's oil network and exports, but Trump said he had left its oil infrastructure alone for now.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr and The Associated Press contributed to this report.