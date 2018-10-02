Media Buzz

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The media had Christine Blasey Ford's opening statement in advance.
Michael Avenatti managed to make it all about him.
No one knows whether Rod Rosenstein will be deputy attorney general past Thursday, just as no one knew whether he'd been fired or dumped during the media craziness over his sojourn to the White House.
The second accusation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh, published by the New Yorker, strikes me as highly problematic.
The media are back in the business of reporting on Donald Trump’s mood.
After the nation was riveted by the Senate testimony of Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court nomination came to a vote.
One of the depressing aspects of the cultural debate sparked by the accusation against Brett Kavanaugh is that so many politicians, pundits and ordinary people have already made up their minds based on very limited information.
In less than 24 hours, the Supreme Court confirmation process has been utterly transformed from a virtual certainty to a dramatic dilemma.
Google may not be "rigged," as President Trump recently charged, but its leadership sure as hell is biased.