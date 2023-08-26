Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump campaign raises $7.1 million in fundraising since mugshot was taken Thursday, Fox News confirms

Trump 2024 presidential campaign says organic money skyrocketed after the former president tweeted his mugshot

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Newt Gingrich: Trump continues poll gains because he's seen as putting country first Video

Newt Gingrich: Trump continues poll gains because he's seen as putting country first

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., reacts to indictment, rising poll numbers on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

The Trump 2024 presidential campaign confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they have pulled in nearly $20 million in fundraising over the last three weeks, which coincides with the federal indictment in Washington, D.C. and mugshot from Atlanta seen around the world.

Former President Trump’s camp said of the almost $20 million, $7.1 million was collected after his mugshot was taken in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

Trump’s team said they raked in $4.18 million on Friday, which was the highest grossing day of the entire campaign.

DONALD TRUMP MAKES FIRST POST ON X IN OVER TWO YEARS AFTER BEING BOOKED INTO JAIL

Donald Trump mugshot

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot. (Fulton County Sheriffs Office)

The campaign added that they expect to cross the $20 million mark in fundraising in a few days.

"Organic money has skyrocketed, especially after President Trump tweeted out the picture along with the website," the campaign told Fox News.

The spike in fundraising also appears to be fueled, in part, by merchandise they have been selling through their online store.

CONSERVATIVES UNLOAD AFTER TRUMP BOOKED INTO GEORGIA JAIL IN 4TH INDICTMENT: ‘SICKENING’

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump gestures on stage during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

Once Trump was taken into custody, the campaign started selling shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers, all with Trump’s mugshot.

The items also include the tagline, "NEVER SURRENDER!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Politico first reported the Trump fundraising news on Saturday evening, which was confirmed by his campaign team to Fox News.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics