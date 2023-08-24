Expand / Collapse search
Conservatives unload after Trump booked into Georgia jail in 4th indictment: 'Sickening'

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Trump turning himself in to the Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election case and reflects on the GOP primary debate on "The Ingraham Angle."

The arrest of former President Donald Trump on Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail resulted in conservatives across social media rallying in support of the former president who is currently leading in the polls for the GOP nomination in 2024.

"Sickening," former Trump official Stephen Miller posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Authoritarian. They’re flaunting their crackdown on democracy."

"Today is another dark day in U.S. history," GOP Rep. Byron Donalds tweeted. "A day when We The People & the world, will witness the continued weaponization of the justice system against a political opponent, former POTUS, & leading candidate for the upcoming presidential election."

"This is a travesty of justice," he continued.

GEORGIA INDICTMENT: 2 TRUMP CO-DEFENDANTS BOOKED IN FULTON COUNTY JAIL

"Not all heroes wear capes," GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted along with Trump's mugshot.

"Those who decided to start using indictments, prosecutors & even mug shots as weapons in a political campaign have unleashed a destructive new era in American politics," Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.

"Now, for years to come our criminal justice system will be used to target candidates in both parties & the harm this will do to America will take a long time to fix."

WITH THE CHARGES IN GEORGIA, TRUMP NOW FACES 4 CRIMINAL INDICTMENTS

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign event on July 1, 2023, in Pickens, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Trump turned himself in Thursday night at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta after he was charged with 13 counts that stem from the state probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The court had set Trump’s bail at $200,000. He was quickly processed and released.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is shown during the Republican Party’s summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has learned that his formal arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty, will take place sometime early next month.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

