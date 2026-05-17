Trump calls out Rep Thomas Massie: 'Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics' Tuesday

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Fresh off his work to oust Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., in a Louisiana primary, President Donald Trump made a call to action against Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., urging his backers to vote out another one of his GOP critics and warning the rest of the party to align with him or risk Cassidy's fate.

"Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight.

"This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator!" the president continued. "That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win."

Cassidy failed to advance in Louisiana’s Republican Senate primary Saturday night, finishing behind Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming. Letlow and Fleming will face each other in a June 27 runoff after no candidate cleared a majority.

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Trump used Cassidy’s defeat as a warning shot against Massie, who Trump has called a "grand-stander" for having voted against his agenda in the House since 2020.

"Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse!" Trump's scathing post continued. "Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election. He is nicknamed Rand Paul Jr., another real 'beauty,' because of his absolutely terrible voting habits.

"Vote for Ed Gallrein, a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero, who only ran because he thought that Massie was so disloyal and disrespectful to your President, ME!

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"This is a great man, Central Casting, in fact, who truly deserves to represent the fantastic people of Kentucky, a Commonwealth that I am proud to have won all three times, in record fashion!

"ED WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Massie is facing Gallrein in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. The race has become one of the highest-profile GOP House primaries of the cycle, with Trump endorsing Gallrein in an effort to deny Massie another term.

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The president’s attack followed several posts celebrating Cassidy’s defeat in Louisiana.

"A BIG NIGHT IN POLITICS. THANK YOU TO ALL!" Trump wrote in a separate Truth Social post.

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the Jan. 6 election protest in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Trump called Cassidy "disloyal" and said his "political career is OVER!"

Trump also congratulated Letlow, saying she ran a "fantastic race" and would "make a brilliant Senator" after "taking care of some additional business." Letlow led Saturday’s primary, while Fleming placed second and Cassidy finished third.

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The president’s focus quickly shifted back to Kentucky, where Massie has survived past pressure campaigns from Trump but is now facing a well-funded primary challenge in the final stretch.

Massie has represented Kentucky’s 4th District since 2012. The district stretches across northern Kentucky and is heavily Republican, making the GOP primary the decisive contest in most election cycles.

Trump’s feud with Massie has intensified over the past year. Trump called for Massie to be primaried after the congressman opposed a short-term government funding bill in March 2025, pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposing his decision to go to war with Iran.

"Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my reelection," Massie shot back at Trump last year.

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Trump also targeted Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for supporting Massie, calling her "Weak Minded" and suggesting he would consider withdrawing his endorsement if a challenger entered the race against her in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

"Boebert is campaigning for the Worst "Republican" Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!" Trump wrote in an earlier Saturday night Truth Social post.

"Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!"

Massie noted Trump is too late to call for a Boebert primary.

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"I've seen people calling for primary challengers against Boebert online since she got here [Friday]," Massie told reporters after his Kentucky campaign rally Saturday. "Her primary is already closed. So they can call for that. It's too late.

"And Rand Paul's not on the ballot this year. You're going to have to wait two whole years. So I think he should be mending fences with these folks, not trying to burn bridges."

Trump began the night warning about Boebert and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., stumping for Massie.

"Word is that Rand Paul and Lauren Boebert, two very difficult, and highly unreasonable, Republican Votes, are right now in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, which I won by 31 points, parading around like fools for the Worst "Republican" Congressman in the History of our Party!" Trump wrote on Truth Social hours before the Cassidy defeat, blasting Massie as "a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

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"The man running against Massie, Ed Gallrein, is a true American Patriot, a Farmer from Kentucky, and a Military Hero. He is loyal, and MAGA all the way — VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN, AND WIPE AWAY THE STENCH OF ONE OF THE WORST CONGRESSMEN IN THE HISTORY OF OUR GREAT PARTY, THOMAS MASSIE. MAY WE NEVER HAVE TO DEAL WITH HIM AGAIN!"