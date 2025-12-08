MTG defends herself as 'America first' after Trump slams her on Truth Social

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have been taking shots at each other on social media Monday, following Greene's Sunday night appearance on "60 Minutes" in which she drew the president's ire.

Greene, who is set to retire from Congress when her term ends in January, said during the interview that Republicans are "terrified" of not going along with Trump and being the subject of an angry Truth Social post. During the interview, Lesley Stahl asked Greene, "Are you MAGA?" Greene replied, "I am America first."

Trump took to the social media platform Monday morning with his sights set on Greene.

"The only reason Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person," Trump declared in part of a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SPARS WITH ‘60 MINUTES' HOST OVER ‘ACCUSATORY’ QUESTIONS

Greene fired back, repudiating the president's assertion.

"I AM AMERICA FIRST," she declared in a post on X, adding the American flag emoji. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION FROM CONGRESS AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP WITHDRAWS ENDORSEMENT

Her post included a graphic indicating she received $0 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and that she "condemns Israel for committing genocide." Next to that was another graphic indicating that for Trump, there had been millions in "independent expenditures & campaign contributions received from pro-Israel interest groups."

Fox News Digital reached out to Greene's office on Monday for additional comment, but she did not immediately respond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene had also been going after Trump over the weekend, before her interview aired.

In a Sunday post on X, Greene claimed Trump turned on her after she "stood with the Epstein Survivors." She also said the president had fired off "harsh accusatory replies and zero sympathy" after she alerted him about threats made against her adult son's life.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the messages Greene cited had been referred to the FBI.