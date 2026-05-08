In Trump's crosshairs, Massie rakes in more than $1M this week while fighting for political life

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Rep. Thomas Massie's campaign has raked in more than $1 million so far since launching a "Moneybomb" fundraiser on Monday morning, according to a running tally displayed on the fundraising website.

The embattled Republican, who represents Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, is competing in a GOP primary showdown against former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, the candidate backed by vociferous Massie critic President Donald Trump.

"This race has become a national referendum on whether our country is better served by Congressmen like me who keep their promises, or whether Congress needs yet another 'warm body from central casting' like Gallrein who pledges to be a rubber stamp for the uniparty," Massie wrote in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"He's like central casting," Trump said of Gallrein while speaking in Kentucky in March, adding moments later, " ... give me somebody with a warm body to beat Massie. And I got somebody with a warm body, but a big, beautiful brain, and a great patriot. He's unbelievable."

Massie added in his statement to Fox News Digital on Friday, "We are ahead in the polls, ahead in Kentucky fundraising, and way ahead in national support as shown by our million dollar moneybomb… as long as you don’t count the three liberal out-of-state billionaires propping up my opponent."

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Gallrein's campaign fired back, providing Fox News Digital with the following statement from senior advisor Tim Murtaugh: "These are the last gasps of a member of Congress who promised to term limit himself to three terms, but is now seeking his 8th. He’s turned his back on Kentucky, he’s pointlessly antagonized President Trump, and has tried to obstruct the entire America First agenda. Thomas Massie serves only one person — Thomas Massie — and the voters of Kentucky’s 4th District are about to show him the door. Ed Gallrein is a heavily decorated, retired Navy SEAL a solid conservative who will support President Trump and the America First agenda. Massie’s ego and his act are worn out."

Massie fired in another statement to Fox News Digital, declaring, "In typical fashion, Ed has a surrogate repeating his lies. Ed is scared to debate me and even afraid to speak to the press."

Before taking office in 2012, Massie signed a pledge declaring that he would support a term limits amendment to the Constitution. "I, Thomas Massie, pledge that as a member of Congress I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit," the pledge read.

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During an appearance on KET's "Kentucky Tonight," Massie, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since late 2012, was asked about the issue.

"After 14 years, are you not wading into career politician territory? And for those curious about you re-upping your Washington service, how is that better than honoring the spirit of that pledge you signed back in 2012?" host Renee Shaw asked.

"Well I've honored both the spirit and the letter of that pledge. I have cosponsored the bill that I said I would cosponsor and I voted for it. In fact, now I serve on the Judiciary Committee where that bill starts. All Constitutional amendments begin in the Judiciary Committee," Massie replied. "So I've had the opportunity ... and taken it, to vote for that ... amendment to the Constitution several times."

MASSIE SAYS MUSK NEVER DONATED TO HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN DESPITE PRIOR PLEDGE

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The upcoming May 19 primary in Kentucky is less than two weeks away.