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Trump threatens to pull Boebert endorsement, calls congresswoman ‘weak minded’ over Massie support

Boebert says she 'knew the risks' of standing by Massie, while Massie says Trump should be 'mending fences with these folks'

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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President Trump slams GOP Rep Thomas Massie during speech at National Prayer Breakfast Video

President Trump slams GOP Rep Thomas Massie during speech at National Prayer Breakfast

While speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump called Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a "moron."

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President Donald Trump on Saturday blasted Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a longtime ally of the president, and threatened to back a primary challenger after she campaigned for one of his top Republican rivals.

Trump lashed out on Truth Social against Boebert, whom he previously endorsed for reelection, just hours after she campaigned with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., one of Trump’s most vocal GOP critics in Congress.

"Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?" Trump wrote.

The president criticized Boebert for supporting Massie, whose primary challenger, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, has Trump’s endorsement.

BOEBERT HITS BACK AT TRUMP AFTER VETO OF COLORADO WATER BILL, RAISES RETALIATION CONCERNS

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaking at a podium

President Donald Trump threatened to support a primary challenger against Rep. Lauren Boebert after she campaigned with Rep. Thomas Massie. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

"Boebert is campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!" Trump wrote. "Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative."

"Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!" he added.

Boebert initially declined to comment directly on Trump’s post when questioned by Fox News, saying she did not want to "elevate" it. She later defended her support for Massie in a post on X.

THE REVOLT OF MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, NOW DONALD TRUMP’S FIERCEST CRITIC

Split image of Rep. Lauren Boebert and President Donald Trump

Rep. Lauren Boebert defended her support for Rep. Thomas Massie after criticism from President Donald Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended," she wrote. "I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA."

When asked about Trump’s post following a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky, Massie told Fox News it was too late to challenge Boebert because the filing deadline had already passed.

"I think he should be mending fences with these folks, not trying to burn bridges," he added.

TRUMP SLAMS REPUBLICAN MASSIE AS 'NOT MAGA' FOLLOWING CONGRESSMAN'S CRITICISM OF IRAN STRIKES

President Donald Trump pointing while Rep. Thomas Massie stands in a separate image

President Donald Trump points at Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who has voted against Trump and Republicans during his time in the House. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Trump has vowed to unseat Massie, who has pushed for the release of government files related to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Massie has also repeatedly criticized Trump on foreign policy issues.

In a separate Truth Social post Saturday, Trump again attacked Massie as a "disloyal" Republican while reiterating his support for Gallrein.

"His name is Thomas Massie, and he is a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values," Trump wrote.

RAND PAUL PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR MASSIE AGAINST TRUMP-BACKED CHALLENGER: 'I'M GOING TO HELP HIM'

President Donald Trump arriving at the White House Rose Garden for a dinner

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a dinner for members of his administration and law enforcement organization leaders during National Police Week in the White House Rose Garden on May 11, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Trump also praised Gallrein as "a true American Patriot" and urged supporters to back him in the Republican primary.

Kentucky’s Republican primary is scheduled for May 19.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Boebert for additional comment.

Fox News' Jessica Sonkin and Reuters contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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