Politics

Rep Thomas Massie jokes amid incoming fire from President Trump

President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Rep Thomas Massie as 'Rand Paul Jr'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Thomas Massie says he's now 'America only' Video

Thomas Massie says he's now 'America only'

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., gives a mixed review of President Donald Trump, even as the president seeks to oust him from Congress. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., seemingly made light of President Donald Trump repeatedly branding the maverick Republican congressman a "Rand Paul Jr."

"In case you were wondering after five posts in ten days… I am NOT paying any rent to live there," Massie wrote in a post on X that contained screenshots of multiple Truth Social posts in which Trump referred to the congressman as "Rand Paul Jr.," a reference to the Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky.

Massie added the face with tears of joy emoji and joked, "BTW, the name is Ron Paul, Jr. — Rand and I were mixed up at the hospital."

PATRIOT OR ‘PATHETIC RINO’? MAVERICK REPUBLICAN THOMAS MASSIE TRADES ‘AMERICA FIRST’ LABEL FOR ‘AMERICA ONLY’

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., leaves to speak with the media after the House voted 427-1 to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the release of documents and files at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a Massie ally who has said he will help the congressman win re-election, is the son of former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas.

Massie made the quip hours after Trump re-issued a broadside targeting both Massie and Paul. It was the same attack Trump made in a Truth Social post last month targeting the two lawmakers.

TRUMP CLAIMS GOP HAS ‘NEVER BEEN SO UNITED,’ CALLS GREENE AND OTHER REPUBLICANS ‘LOWLIFES’

Rep. Thomas Massie (left) and Sen. Rand Paul (right)

Sen. Rand Paul, M.D., R-Ky., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., answer questions and share stories during the Towing Industry and Mason County Forum held at Parc Cafe in Maysville, Kentucky, on Sept. 24, 2025. (Tasha Poullard/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Whatever happened to ‘Senator’ Rand Paul? He was never great, but he went really BAD! I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party," Trump declared in the post. 

"He’s a nasty liddle’ guy, much like ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First. It’s really weird!!!" Trump added.

TRUMP ORDERS EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE, WELCOMES MAMDANI, CROWN PRINCE TO WHITE HOUSE IN BUSY WEEK

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Massie has served in the House of Representatives since late 2012, but Trump is backing primary challenger Ed Gallrein.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

