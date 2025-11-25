Rep Thomas Massie jokes amid incoming fire from President Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., seemingly made light of President Donald Trump repeatedly branding the maverick Republican congressman a "Rand Paul Jr."

"In case you were wondering after five posts in ten days… I am NOT paying any rent to live there," Massie wrote in a post on X that contained screenshots of multiple Truth Social posts in which Trump referred to the congressman as "Rand Paul Jr.," a reference to the Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky.

Massie added the face with tears of joy emoji and joked, "BTW, the name is Ron Paul, Jr. — Rand and I were mixed up at the hospital."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a Massie ally who has said he will help the congressman win re-election, is the son of former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas.

Massie made the quip hours after Trump re-issued a broadside targeting both Massie and Paul. It was the same attack Trump made in a Truth Social post last month targeting the two lawmakers.

"Whatever happened to ‘Senator’ Rand Paul? He was never great, but he went really BAD! I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party," Trump declared in the post.

"He’s a nasty liddle’ guy, much like ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First. It’s really weird!!!" Trump added.

Massie has served in the House of Representatives since late 2012, but Trump is backing primary challenger Ed Gallrein.