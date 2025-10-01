Maverick House Republican in Trump's crosshairs touts record campaign cash haul

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie announced a third-quarter fundraising haul of more than $700,000, notching the personal record as he seeks another term with the shadow of President Donald Trump looming over his re-election bid.

The maverick Republican legislator, who has served in the House for a bit less than 13 years, is expected to face a Trump-backed opponent in 2026.

"Our momentum keeps growing. Last week I did nine events with Senator [Rand] Paul in Kentucky with standing room only crowds at every venue. And this quarter’s fundraising was my best ever in the 13 years I’ve been in Congress," Massie told Fox News Digital in a statement on Wednesday.

"The paperwork isn’t done yet, but it looks like we will exceed $700,000 raised in the third quarter which ended last night. For reference, my best quarter until now was $648,000 raised in Q2 of 2020 when I was the only member of the House to stand against the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

"Americans, and especially Republicans in Kentucky’s Fourth District, have shown they prefer a Representative who sticks to his principles instead of being a rubber stamp for the party or the President," Massie concluded.

Trump, a vociferous Massie critic, has indicated that he plans to back a primary challenger.

"MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard," Trump declared in part of a lengthy June Truth Social post.

Similarly, in part of a March post, Trump had asserted that Massie "SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him."

In a Wednesday post on his campaign X account, Massie noted, "In the last two days of the third quarter, September 29th and 30th, 592 of you gave $84,839 online! Additionally, at least $35,000 worth of checks are in the mail. This is a record breaking quarter, totaling more than $700,000 raised in just three months, thanks to you!"