Supreme Court declines to hear reality star Josh Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear reality star Josh Duggar's appeal of his child pornography conviction.

The court announced it was denying Duggar’s petition for certiorari in its Monday order list. The former reality star had sought to overturn his 12-year prison sentence that was handed down in December 2021. He is expected to remain in prison until 2032.

A federal jury in Arkansas found Duggar, 36, guilty in 2021 on charges related to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced in May 2022 to 151 months in prison. Duggar was later transferred from Washington County Jail in his home state of Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Federal authorities investigated him after Little Rock Police detectives found child sexual abuse material was being shared by a computer traced to him. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar's attorneys argued that statements he made to investigators during the search of the dealership should not have been allowed at trial since his attorney was not present.

Last year, his sentence was extended by two months to conclude in October 2032. He was placed in solitary confinement at the time after allegedly being found with a contraband cellphone.

The allegations against Duggar date to 2006, when a family friend sent a tip to authorities that he had allegedly molested four of his sisters. However, the investigation ended because the statute of limitations had passed.

The allegations reemerged in 2015, leading to the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting." Duggar apologized for marital infidelity and pornography addiction at the time and sought treatment.

He is married to Anna Duggar, and they share seven children together.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.