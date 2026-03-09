Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI subpoenas 2020 Arizona voting docs as federal push into election administration widens

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said he received the subpoena last week and has complied with it

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks out on agents seizing Fulton County election records Video

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks out on agents seizing Fulton County election records

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the FBI's explanation for the seizure of election records in Fulton County, Ga. with a preview of Kayleigh McEnany's interview with Patel on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

An Arizona state lawmaker revealed Monday that federal authorities subpoenaed him for records related to the 2020 election, marking the second publicly confirmed jurisdiction the Department of Justice is investigating over the matter.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, a Republican, said in a social media post he received the subpoena for material related to the state Senate's 2020 audit last week and complied with it.

"Late last week I received and complied with a federal grand jury subpoena for records relating to the Arizona State Senate’s 2020 audit of Maricopa County," Petersen wrote. "The FBI has the records. Any other report is fake news."

The request represents an expansion of a federal probe tied to 2020 after the DOJ initially targeted Fulton County, Georgia. The development also comes as President Donald Trump has grown increasingly outspoken about election security in the lead-up to the 2026 midterms, renewing his attention on disputes stemming from the last presidential race.

FBI AGENTS SEARCH ELECTION HUB IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA

An election worker removes a ballot from an envelope to count and inspect the pages inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

An election worker removes a ballot from an envelope to count and inspect the pages inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Petersen made the revelation after President Donald Trump shared a Just the News report about the subpoena on Truth Social, writing, "Great!!! FBI secretly seizes election records from Arizona's largest county as voting probe expands."

Multiple U.S. officials confirmed the election probe to Fox News, saying the DOJ is looking at a large tranche of Arizona data from 2020 and 2024.

President Donald Trump listening during an event in the Indian Treaty Room.

President Donald Trump listens during an event about the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

The White House directed Fox News Digital to the FBI on Monday when asked for comment. The FBI declined to comment.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, an elected Democrat, said the new investigation was based on claims that courts and state investigators have proven wrong.

"What the Trump administration appears to be pursuing now is not a legitimate law enforcement inquiry," Mayes said in a statement. "It is the weaponization of federal law enforcement in service of crackpots and lies."

JUDGE DISMISSES 2020 ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE AGAINST TRUMP

People gathered outdoors hold signs and watch a speaker address a crowd near the U.S. Capitol.

Attendees listen as Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks at an "Only Citizens Vote" bus tour rally advocating passage of the SAVE Act at Upper Senate Park outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The subpoena comes as the president increasingly focuses on election security ahead of the 2026 midterms, telling Congress in a social media post on Sunday that he will not sign any legislation into law until it passes the SAVE America Act.

The bill's primary purpose is to require voters nationwide to show physical identification to prove citizenship to vote in federal elections. The version of the bill Trump is pushing would also ban mail-in ballots except for the military and in other extenuating circumstances.

Maricopa, Arizona's most populous county, was a hotbed for accusations of voter fraud in 2020. Fulton County, Georgia, faced similar accusations, with the DOJ launching a separate investigation into the 2020 election earlier this year. 

Trump lost Arizona in 2020 by about 0.3 percentage points. The president refused to concede, and his legal team brought a series of lawsuits alleging vote-counting irregularities, but none were successful.

Fox News' David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

