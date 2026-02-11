MTG calls Trump's endorsement of Salazar ‘an insult to his base’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Donald Trump's endorsement record again after he backed Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Florida for re-election.

"She supports illegals more than most democrats. His endorsements are an insult to his base," Greene wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Salazar's campaign and sent a direct message to the lawmaker on X seeking comment but did not immediately receive a response. The White House also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, the president praised Salazar, backing her for re-election as the GOP aims to retain its majority in both chambers of Congress during the 2026 midterms.

"Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar is doing a truly fantastic job representing the wonderful people of Florida’s 27th Congressional District!" Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. "María Elvira Salazar has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

The incumbent congresswoman, who has served in the House of Representatives since early 2021, thanked the president for his support.

"Thank you, President Trump @POTUS, for your support. I will continue to proudly represent FL-27 in Congress and fight for what our community deserves," she wrote in a post on X, listing five points: "Restore dignity and order to our immigration system," "Codify strong, permanent border security," "Drive down housing costs so Miami families can stay and thrive," "Protect American jobs and keep our economy strong" and "Confronting socialism, communism, and dictators head-on while defending freedom across our hemisphere."

"Miami is the ultimate melting pot, a city built by those who came here seeking liberty, opportunity, and a chance to start again. I know their story because it’s my story. In Congress, I will keep delivering results, standing firm on our values, and working to ensure opportunity and prosperity remain within reach for all," she added.

Greene, a longtime staunch Trump ally who left office early last month after a bitter falling out with the president last year, slammed Trump's endorsement track record in January, asserting in a post on X, "Trump’s endorsements do not drain the swamp, his endorsements solidify the swamp and ensure the swamp is never drained."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle pushed back in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"President Trump’s unmatched coalition building ability has led to the most successful Republican Party in American history which has delivered more long-held GOP priorities under his leadership than either party has achieved for their voters in many combined decades prior. President Trump knows politics is a game of addition, and Marjorie ‘Quitter’ Greene just lives a reductive, self-defeating life of subtraction," Ingle said.