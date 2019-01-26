Roger Stone returns home after arrest, calls 'fabricated' indictment 'thin as can be'

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone returned to his Florida home late Friday night, many hours after FBI agents arrested him at his Fort Lauderdale residence in a pre-dawn raid related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

In comments before heading inside, Stone insisted he is innocent of the obstruction and other charges against him and said he wouldn't need a pardon from President Trump because he expects to be cleared, according to a report.

His brief appearance seemed to conclude a busy day for Stone that began with his indictment and arrest, then included his release on $250,000 bond and an appearance on FOX News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Stone is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press.

During his appearance on FOX News, Stone vowed to fight charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering. In subsequent interviews with other media outlets Friday night, he proclaimed that he has never discussed a potential pardon with President Trump.

"I’m in for the fight of my life but I will not quit. I will not fold. I will not bend. I will not bear false witness against the president," Stone told Carlson. "I intend to fight because this indictment is fabricated. This indictment is thin as can be."

The longtime Republican operative told CNN he doesn’t expect to be convicted and would not address the possibility of President Trump issuing him a pardon, according to the Hill.

A 24-page indictment alleges Stone, 66, worked to obstruct the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference by making false statements to the committee, denying he had records sought by the committee and persuading a witness to provide false testimony.

His arrest drew criticism because of the number of FBI agents involved - nearly 30 - with Stone's attorney saying "a telephone call would have done the job."

Stone, who once worked for former President Nixon and has a tattoo of the former president on his back, left the Trump team in 2015 but still communicated with campaign officials.

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson said he witnessed Stone being taken into custody before taking his morning jog. The retired athlete said Stone is his neighbor.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.