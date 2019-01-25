Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson: I saw Roger Stone's arrest

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson apparently had a first-hand look at the arrest of a former adviser to President Trump, Roger Stone, early Friday morning.

Johnson tweeted that he was on his morning jog when he witnessed law enforcement descend on Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.. Johnson said Stone is his neighbor.

Stone, 66, was indicted by a federal grand jury as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging probe into alleged Russia election meddling.

A 24-page indictment alleges Stone worked to obstruct the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference by making false statements to the committee, denying he had records sought by the committee and persuading a witness to provide false testimony. Stone officially left Team Trump in August 2015, though some officials involved in the presidential campaign continued to communicate with the longtime Republican operative, whose White House roots go back to former President Richard Nixon.

Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots during 11 seasons in the NFL. He was named to the NFL All-Pro team in 2005 and 2006 and made the Pro Bowl six times.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.