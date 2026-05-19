The red states charging ahead with America's wealth as rivals watch billions slip away

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Americans and their billions in income are streaming to Southern and Sun Belt states while several coastal counterparts suffer the losses of residents, wealth and, in turn, political influence, according to IRS migration data.

The relocation patterns are increasingly reshaping population pockets in the U.S. and where economic and political power is concentrated ahead of the 2026 midterms. As residents and wealth continue flowing into fast-growing red states, the shifts influence housing markets, state economies, congressional clout and the balance of power.

That shift is already playing out in many Republican-led states, and there are less than six months until the midterm elections.

THE RED-STATE WINNERS IN THE CLIMB TO BECOME AMERICA’S NEXT ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE

Texas and Florida led the nation in inbound migration between 2022 and 2023, gaining more than 56,000 residents and 55,000 income tax filers, according to the IRS data.

The migration boom also attracted some of the nation’s largest income gains, with Florida bringing in roughly $20.6 billion in taxable income and Texas gaining another $5.5 billion.

AMERICANS KEEP MOVING TO TEXAS AND FLORIDA — BUT ONE OTHER RED STATE IS GROWING EVEN FASTER

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Arizona — also red states — ranked among the top destinations for Americans relocating across state lines, underscoring the broader population boom across the South and Sun Belt.

The migration trends looked even more dramatic when adjusted for population size.

South Carolina posted the nation’s largest population gain from domestic interstate migration at 1.12%, fueled by more than 29,000 incoming households carrying roughly $4.1 billion in taxable income.

Meanwhile, deep-blue California recorded the nation’s largest outbound migration losses, with more than 100,000 income tax filers and nearly $12 billion in taxable income leaving the state between 2022 and 2023.

New York followed closely behind, losing roughly 72,000 households and nearly $10 billion in taxable income, while Illinois and New Jersey shed about $6 billion and $2.6 billion in taxable income, respectively.

BLUE-STATE TAX BURDEN FUELS AMERICANS FLEEING TO REPUBLICAN-LED SOUTHERN STATES

Experts say the migration boom reflects broader economic pressures reshaping where Americans choose to live, particularly as affordability concerns push more households toward lower-cost and lower tax states typically found in the southern quarter of the country.

"While tax friendliness is not the sole determinant of where one chooses to live or start a business, states experiencing net in-migration tend to have more competitive tax structures and lower overall costs of living," Nicole Fox, a policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, told Fox News Digital.

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The migration trends are also reshaping state economies, labor markets and housing demand as fast-growing Sun Belt states absorb new residents, businesses and taxable income.

At the same time, states experiencing sustained outbound migration may face mounting challenges tied to shrinking tax bases, slower population growth and affordability concerns that continue pushing residents elsewhere.