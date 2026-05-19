Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Terrorism

American ‘jihad’ fueled by 'risky source' inside US borders, warns national security expert

An expert warned the immigration system has created fertile ground for jihadist sentiment to spread within U.S. borders

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
close
National security expert warns of ‘risky source’ contributing to ‘jihad’ inside US Video

National security expert warns of ‘risky source’ contributing to ‘jihad’ inside US

Lora Ries, a national security expert at the Heritage Foundation, warns of the

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Justice Department announced charges against an Iraqi militia leader for directing terror attacks inside the U.S., a national security expert warned of a "risky source" contributing to "jihad"-type terrorist activity inside America’s borders.

Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a senior member of the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hizballah terror group, is accused of orchestrating nearly 20 terrorist attacks across Europe and plotting attacks on Jewish institutions. Authorities also said al-Saadi publicly threatened President Donald Trump and his family.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lora Ries, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center, said that vetting failures of supposed Iraqi and Afghan allies and an all-too-generous social welfare system have left the United States vulnerable to terrorism.

"It's not just open borders. We offer so many pathways to immigrate here, either temporarily or permanently, and, unfortunately, every time you offer an immigration benefit, people will flock to it and often commit fraud to obtain it," said Ries.

FBI BRINGS IRAQI MAN ACCUSED OF COORDINATING NEARLY 20 TERROR ATTACKS IN EUROPE TO FACE TRIAL IN NEW YORK

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi being arrested

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi was arrested and will face terrorism charges in the United States. Al-Saadi allegedly planed attacks across Europe aimed at U.S. and Israeli interests. (Justice Department)

"When you combine these factors of a prior open border, millions of deportable aliens inside the U.S., common believers for jihad, then that leads to real terror threats inside the U.S.," she said. "Al-Saadi calls on others to carry out jihad, and, unfortunately, there are many who are willing to do it."

Ries explained that the U.S. intelligence community’s threat assessments for this year and 2025 included "discussion of Iranian commitment to decades-long attacks against the U.S. using surrogate networks inside the U.S."

In the last year, Ries said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 11 Iranian nationals illegally present in the country, including a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member with Hezbollah ties, other IRGC members and operatives, a former Iranian army sniper and known terrorists.

One of these, Asif Merchant, who prosecutors described as a trained IRGC operative, was convicted in April of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of terror.

From this, Ries said, "We have to assume there are more operatives inside the country."

Besides the open-border policies under the Biden administration, Ries said, "There's so much fraud in the system, whether that's asylum fraud, whether that is marriage fraud, H-1B fraud, a plethora of visa types."

"Also," she continued, "We've had programs in place for decades to reward those who helped in some fashion the U.S. military in Afghanistan and Iraq, and it's difficult to vet them thoroughly."

"If people truly assisted the U.S. military, not some attenuated contractor scenario, which is very common, and they deserve protection, then let's protect them," she granted. "But that doesn't mean bring them all here, because that is a risky source of threats inside the U.S."

WATCH: EYE-POPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STAT PROMPTS SENATOR'S DEMAND TO 'REDOUBLE' DEPORTATIONS

Ursula von der Leyen speaking at a podium with Iranian military rally in background

The European Union designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, with Ursula von der Leyen pledging rapid implementation following a violent crackdown. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Further, she said America’s generous immigration benefits have created an "unwieldy, unmanageable" system that "just endangers the U.S. from a national security perspective and economic security perspective, public safety, etcetera."

"You need very thorough vetting for any immigration benefit that's offered," she explained, adding, "We need to be choosy, in particular, about the types of benefits we're giving."

Ries called for the "narrowing" of immigration into the country, saying leaders need to "be very thorough and deliberate about who we are bringing to the U.S."

"We saw people come to the U.S. from at least 180 countries during the Biden administration. There's only 192 other countries. So truly, most of the world came here," she said, adding, "We as a nation can be and should be very choosy in particular about who we bring here and why."

PATEL SAYS FBI IS 'MANHUNTING' TERROR SUSPECTS AROUND THE GLOBE AFTER TWO HIGH-VALUE CAPTURES

A counter-protester holding an image of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in front of the U.S. consulate in Toronto

A counter-protester holds an image of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei near a rally supporting the Israel-U.S. conflict with Iran in front of the U.S. consulate in Toronto, Ontario, on March 7, 2026. (Kyaw Soe Oo/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She said al-Saadi’s case highlights these dangers, explaining "he doesn't even have to have direct contact with those who have similar beliefs inside the U.S., but elsewhere in Europe, Canada, etc., who are perfectly willing to carry jihad against who they view as the infidels, Americans, Jews, et cetera."

"So, ICE has a lot of work to do still to conduct mass deportations with terror threats at the top of the list," Ries added.  

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue