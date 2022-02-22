Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: 'Welcome to Cold War II'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated Tuesday, marking the start of what retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg believes will result in a full-scale Cold War 2.0.

"Welcome to Cold War II. I think we are there," Kellogg, who served as national security adviser during the Trump administration, said on "America Reports."

"I think we've very clearly drawn a line with Russia that they're an adversary, [as] close to being enemy as you can be," he added. "I think we just wrote Ukraine off."

President Biden announced Tuesday that Russia had begun an "invasion" of Ukraine and outlined new sanctions aimed at deterring further Russian aggression in the region. Biden said the sanctions are "far beyond" those imposed on Russia during its 2014 annexation of Crimea in Ukraine, revealing that the U.S. was cutting off Russia's major financial institutions from the West.

Kellogg said Putin will perceive the sanctions as a declaration of war, putting the U.S. in "unchartered territory" on the global stage.

"We've never done them at this level," he said. "And you've got an enemy that could really fight back. We've never sanctioned, ever, another nuclear power. We are now. And that is something to think about and really consider."

Kellogg said that while he initially predicted that Putin would seek to take over the eastern one-third of the country, he believes Russia "is going to head for the whole thing now."

Kellogg later praised Biden for dispatching additional U.S. forces to help reinforce surrounding NATO countries, saying he doesn't expect Putin to "do anything with NATO because he knows it's suicide."

But, he reiterated, "I think we are in very dangerous position and… I don’t see anything good coming out of this. If I was sitting in Ukraine, I would say I think he's going to throw the whole weight of the Russian army against them. He has got 70 or 80% of that aligned, so It is not a good day for Ukraine."



