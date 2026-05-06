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Louisiana

Louisiana bill expands first-degree murder charges and death penalty eligibility after mall shooting

Amendments target killings in public places that create risk of death or great bodily harm to three or more people

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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10 people injured in shooting at Louisiana mall Video

10 people injured in shooting at Louisiana mall

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A Louisiana bill expanded in the wake of a deadly mall shooting would broaden first-degree murder charges and potentially increase death penalty eligibility, as lawmakers cited the attack as justification for toughening the state’s homicide laws.

House Bill 102 was originally introduced to create a new crime targeting abuse or neglect that seriously harms elderly or vulnerable people.

But the proposal evolved significantly as it moved through the state Legislature.

Lawmakers added provisions tying the new offense to existing murder laws, meaning a death during such abuse could be charged as murder.

SHOOTING AT MARDI GRAS PARADE IN LOUISIANA LEAVES 5 WOUNDED, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY POLICE SAY

Police cars parked outside Mall of Louisiana with law enforcement presence

Police cars are parked outside the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, April 23, amid a large law enforcement presence following a shooting that wounded 10 people. (WGMB)

The most sweeping changes came in the Louisiana Senate, where state Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, introduced amendments following the April 23 shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

The incident prompted a massive law enforcement response after reports of an active shooter sent shoppers fleeing for safety. Authorities said multiple people opened fire during a dispute between groups inside the mall.

The gunfire killed 17-year-old Martha Odom and wounded at least five others, according to officials. Several of those wounded were bystanders caught in the crossfire.

SEPARATE SHOOTINGS NEAR NEW ORLEANS PARADE ROUTE LEAVE 2 DEAD, 10 WOUNDED

Law enforcement personnel outside Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge responding to shooting

Law enforcement personnel respond to reports of a shooting at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., on April 23. (Sara Cline/AP)

Police said multiple suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, which unfolded in a crowded public area and sparked panic among shoppers and employees.

Gov. Jeff Landry said at the time that the violence underscored ongoing concerns about public safety, as investigators worked to determine what led to the gunfire.

Seabaugh said the amendments were designed to address situations where individuals fire into crowds and kill unintended victims, according to The Advocate.

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Louisiana State Capitol building standing near a small pond in downtown Baton Rouge

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, where lawmakers seek to expand a bill to broaden first-degree murder charges and potentially increase death penalty eligibility. (iStock)

Under the revised bill, first-degree murder would be expanded to include killings in public places where the offender creates a risk of death or great bodily harm to three or more people. Additional provisions apply to offenders who use firearms illegally or commit killings while on bail, probation or parole.

The changes also establish a legal presumption that pointing and firing a gun at another person demonstrates intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm.

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In Louisiana, first-degree murder is a capital offense, meaning defendants can face the death penalty if convicted.

The bill must still clear final legislative hurdles before heading to the governor’s desk.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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