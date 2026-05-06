Louisiana bill expands first-degree murder charges and death penalty eligibility after mall shooting

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A Louisiana bill expanded in the wake of a deadly mall shooting would broaden first-degree murder charges and potentially increase death penalty eligibility, as lawmakers cited the attack as justification for toughening the state’s homicide laws.

House Bill 102 was originally introduced to create a new crime targeting abuse or neglect that seriously harms elderly or vulnerable people.

But the proposal evolved significantly as it moved through the state Legislature.

Lawmakers added provisions tying the new offense to existing murder laws, meaning a death during such abuse could be charged as murder.

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The most sweeping changes came in the Louisiana Senate, where state Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, introduced amendments following the April 23 shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

The incident prompted a massive law enforcement response after reports of an active shooter sent shoppers fleeing for safety. Authorities said multiple people opened fire during a dispute between groups inside the mall.

The gunfire killed 17-year-old Martha Odom and wounded at least five others, according to officials. Several of those wounded were bystanders caught in the crossfire.

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Police said multiple suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, which unfolded in a crowded public area and sparked panic among shoppers and employees.

Gov. Jeff Landry said at the time that the violence underscored ongoing concerns about public safety, as investigators worked to determine what led to the gunfire.

Seabaugh said the amendments were designed to address situations where individuals fire into crowds and kill unintended victims, according to The Advocate.

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Under the revised bill, first-degree murder would be expanded to include killings in public places where the offender creates a risk of death or great bodily harm to three or more people. Additional provisions apply to offenders who use firearms illegally or commit killings while on bail, probation or parole.

The changes also establish a legal presumption that pointing and firing a gun at another person demonstrates intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm.

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In Louisiana, first-degree murder is a capital offense, meaning defendants can face the death penalty if convicted.

The bill must still clear final legislative hurdles before heading to the governor’s desk.