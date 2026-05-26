Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Midterm Elections

Texas MAGA battle ends with Middleton victory as Chip Roy falls short in AG Race

The race to replace Ken Paxton partially became a test of which candidate was more of a fighter for Trump's agenda

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Texas AG candidate Chip Roy says he backs MAGA agenda, but is also an 'independent thinker' Video

Texas AG candidate Chip Roy says he backs MAGA agenda, but is also an 'independent thinker'

Taking aim at his rival for the GOP Texas Attorney General nomination on the eve of the runoff, Rep. Chip Roy told Fox News Digital, "MAGA is not something you just buy. My opponent thinks you can buy the brand."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican state senator who spotlighted his support for President Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda is one step closer to succeeding Ken Paxton as Texas attorney general.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton on Tuesday defeated Rep. Chip Roy, one of the most conservative members of the U.S. House, for the Republican attorney general nomination in Texas, the Associated Press reports.

The ballot-box battle between Roy and Middleton, the president of an independent oil and gas company, turned bitter and expensive, and partially became a test of which candidate was more of a fighter for Trump and his America First and MAGA movements.

DEMOCRACY ’26: STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB

State Senator Mayes Middleton, is a Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General

State Senator Mayes Middleton, a Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Middleton, who edged Roy in the March primary, dished out roughly $17 million of his own money to back his campaign. But Roy, a former Texas assistant attorney general and former chief of staff to conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, received a late surge in fundraising from major backers.

"We've gotten the financial support necessary to compete with my self-funder opponent, who's got his inheritance money that he can just spend," Roy highlighted in a Fox News Digital interview on the eve of the runoff.

Roy argued that Middleton's lack of courtroom experience would make him a poor attorney general.

"Having been the first assistant attorney general makes me ready on day one, but it's also that I've been a prosecutor, I've been in court, I've sat in front of a judge, stood in front of a judge, argued cases, and he has never done any of those things. And we think those things should matter," Roy emphasized.

TED CRUZ ENDORSES CHIP ROY FOR TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL: 'NO ONE BETTER'

Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, seen walking up the House steps for a vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, April 16, 2026, has won the GOP nomination for Texas Attorney General. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Middleton pushed back, questioning Roy's conservative credentials and running ads claiming Roy's "betrayed MAGA" as he pointed to the times the congressman has broken with Trump over policy.

"Chip Roy is someone that has spent a decade fighting the president. He actually said President Trump committed impeachable conduct on the House floor," Middleton told Fox News Digital. "Instead of spending 10 years fighting President Trump, what have I done? I've spent 10 years fighting to defeat the left, which is what matters the most in this race."

TEXAS REP CHIP ROY ANNOUNCES RUN FOR STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO REPLACE KEN PAXTON

United States President Donald J Trump gesturing while speaking at Arlington National Cemetery amphitheater

While he stayed neutral in the Republican Attorney General runoff election in Texas, President Donald J. Trump was a key point of contention in the primary battle. (Kyle Mazza/Pool/Sipa USA)

But Roy, in response, said, "Everyone knows that I'm a longtime defender and supporter of the president's agenda, of the America First agenda, the MAGA agenda, but I'm also an independent thinker who will stand up and make the case."

And pointing to Middleton, Roy charged, "MAGA is not something you just buy. My opponent thinks you can buy the brand."

Middleton returned fire, arguing, "Chip Roy is putting out there that he is a top ally to President Trump when the exact opposite is the case."

Trump stayed neutral in the runoff showdown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Middleton will likely face Democratic state Sen. Nathan Johnson, who came close to clinching his party's nomination in the primary. Johnson was facing off against former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski.

Paxton decided against seeking re-election, as he ran for the Republican Senate nomination against longtime GOP Sen. John Cornyn.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

Close modal

Continue