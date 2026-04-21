DOJ arrests man accused of providing gun used by father who allegedly killed eight children

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The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the arrest of a 56-year-old Shreveport resident in connection with the horrific mass shooting that unfolded in Louisiana over the weekend.

Charles Ford, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, is accused of possessing the rifle that was ultimately used by a father to kill eight children, according to authorities who traced the weapon.

The domestic violence attack unfolded Sunday when a 31-year-old man, identified as Shamar Elkins, allegedly obtained the weapon and opened fire in a multi-scene domestic rampage before being fatally shot by police in Shreveport. Seven of the eight victims, ranging in age from 1 to 14, were identified as his own children.

In addition to illegal firearm possession, Ford is also accused of lying to law enforcement about the weapon, prosecutors said.

POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT WHO KILLED EIGHT KIDS, MOST BELIEVED TO BE HIS OWN, AFTER MULTI-SCENE DOMESTIC RAMPAGE

"Holding people accountable does not stop with the person who pulled the trigger but also includes those who give access to and proliferate firearms that are later used in violent crime," ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson said.

The DOJ released a photo of the rifle used in the mass shooting, adding that the ATF and the Shreveport Police Department both conducted a firearms trace on it.

Ford was later identified as the original purchaser of the firearm and is accused of giving it to Elkins, authorities said.

When confronted by law enforcement, Ford initially lied to ATF agents about possessing the firearm, claiming he never had it.

He later admitted to the possession, stating that he kept it under a seat and believed Elkins took it, according to authorities.

Ford faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the felon-in-possession charge and up to five years on a false statement charge.

MISSOURI SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER DEPUTY FATALLY SHOT, ENDING MANHUNT

United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller said the department hopes to hold accountable the person who gave Elkins access to the firearm.

"Elkins’ death means that our community will never see him face justice. Our hope, as we continue to investigate and prosecute this case alongside our law enforcement partners, is that holding the person whose gun Elkins used to perpetrate the crime accountable will give some small bit of solace to our Shreveport community," Keller said.

"Our law enforcement partners are investigating every angle of how this tragedy came to occur, and this case arises from that investigation—in particular, how Elkins secured a firearm that he used to execute his own children," he added.

An Army official told Fox News Digital that Elkins previously served in the Louisiana Army National Guard.

He reportedly shot several people in addition to the eight deceased victims during the attack, including the mother of his children, who is expected to survive.

Separately, another woman suffered life-threatening injuries, while a teenage victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shootings, investigators said Elkins fled the scene, carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a police chase.

The incident ended in Bossier City, where Elkins was shot and killed by police.

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Sunday’s shooting marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in recent years.