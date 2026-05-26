Trump moves Cabinet meeting from Camp David to White House as Iran talks intensify

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President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a planned Cabinet meeting at Camp David would instead be held at the White House because of expected bad weather.

"Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

All Cabinet members are expected to attend the meeting, first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by Fox News, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The gathering comes as the administration weighs next steps in high-stakes negotiations with Iran following recent U.S. defensive strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and amid continued tensions despite an ongoing ceasefire effort.

Trump in recent days has suggested the sides are nearing a potential breakthrough, while Iranian officials have publicly pushed back on claims that a deal is imminent.

ANY NEW IRAN DEAL SHOULD BE JUDGED BY RESULTS, NOT VICTORY-LAP RHETORIC

Camp David historically has been reserved for major national security and diplomatic deliberations. Trump hosted meetings on the property 15 times during his first term as president.

Trump frequently used Camp David during his first term for high-level meetings and national security discussions. On June 8, 2025, Trump hosted Cabinet members and senior officials there for discussions on Iran and Gaza. Weeks later, on June 22, 2025, Trump directed U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

At the meeting, officials will discuss "recent successes of the administration including economy and small business wins, Task Force to Eliminate Fraud highlights, and foreign policy updates," a White House official told the Post.

Trump repeatedly has warned that military action remains on the table if talks collapse, even as administration officials continue to publicly express optimism about diplomacy.

The Camp David meeting comes as the White House confronts a new test for ongoing negotiations with Iran after U.S. forces carried out limited strikes Monday that officials described as defensive in nature.

WHY TRUMP, IRAN SEEM LIGHT-YEARS APART ON ANY POSSIBLE DEAL TO END THE WAR

U.S. Central Command said American forces targeted Iranian mine-laying vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as well as a missile launcher site near Bandar Abbas that officials said posed a threat to U.S. aircraft and naval forces operating in the region. CENTCOM said the operation was conducted "while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

The strikes came as U.S. and Iranian negotiators continued discussions in Qatar over a broader framework that could include reopening commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and future talks surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

While administration officials have publicly maintained that diplomacy remains on track, the latest military action underscored how quickly tensions could escalate despite the ongoing negotiations.

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The meeting also comes amid growing debate inside Trump’s political coalition over Iran policy, with some Republican lawmakers warning against deeper U.S. military involvement in the region even as the administration maintains that military pressure remains an option if diplomacy fails.

It remains unclear whether Wednesday’s Camp David session was scheduled primarily in response to the latest developments in the Middle East or broader concerns surrounding the pace of negotiations, enforcement of the ceasefire, Iran’s uranium stockpiles and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have continued to insist sanctions relief and shipping access must be addressed before broader nuclear concessions.

The White House declined to provide further details on the meeting.

Fox News' Patrick Ward contributed to this report.