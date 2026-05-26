Graham Platner vows to ‘come after’ Bezos as Senate hopeful escalates billionaire tax fight

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Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner blasted Jeff Bezos for opposing higher taxes on billionaires, rejecting the Amazon founder’s argument that raising taxes on the wealthy would hurt economic growth amid a broader political fight over wealth inequality and taxation ahead of the 2026 elections.

During a Monday appearance on MS NOW alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Platner argued Bezos’ opposition to higher taxes reflected the interests of billionaires seeking to preserve their wealth, rather than a serious economic concern about the impact of higher tax rates.

"I think it’s abject nonsense," Platner said Monday. "I think that’s what somebody says when they don’t want to see their taxes go up."

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Platner went on to argue that directing more tax revenue from the wealthy into public programs would improve the lives of working Americans and strengthen society overall.

"There is absolutely no question if we target the wealth where it has been hoarded and we pull it back into our system and put it into social programs like health care, child care and paying teachers what they are worth, we will absolutely improve the lives of working Americans and, quite frankly, improve our society as a whole," Platner said.

He went on to accuse Bezos of promoting arguments designed to protect the wealthy from higher taxes.

"I think what he [Bezos] is pitching is propaganda," Platner said. "It’s meant to protect himself and protect his crony friends. And we’re going to come after them for it."

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Platner was responding to comments Bezos made during a CNBC interview last week, where the Amazon founder argued that raising taxes on the ultrawealthy would not solve systemic income inequality. Instead, Bezos suggested eliminating federal income taxes for lower-income Americans while warning that politicians often oversimplify economic problems by targeting wealthy individuals.

"If people want me to pay more billions, right, then let’s have that debate, but don’t pretend you know that that’s going to solve the problem," Bezos said. "You could double the taxes I pay and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens. I promise you."

The world’s fourth-richest person also accused politicians of using an "age-old technique" of "picking a villain and pointing fingers," arguing that government overspending — not insufficient tax revenue — is the root cause of the nation’s fiscal challenges.

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The exchange underscores a growing divide between progressive Democrats pushing for higher taxes on corporations and billionaires to fund social programs and reduce income inequality, and business leaders and conservatives who argue such policies would discourage investment, slow economic growth and fail to address underlying government spending issues.

Tax policy is expected to remain a central issue heading into the 2026 midterm elections as lawmakers continue to debate the future of Trump-era tax cuts, the national debt and proposals targeting high earners and large corporations.

Platner has leaned heavily on progressive economic policy in his Senate campaign, centering his platform on affordability issues such as housing, healthcare and wages.

He has also aligned himself closely with Sanders, whose political brand has long focused on criticizing the "billionaire class" and advocating for higher taxes on the wealthy.

In April, Platner unveiled a tax proposal that would impose a 5% tax on wealth exceeding $1 billion while exempting working- and middle-class Americans from paying federal income taxes, according to Maine Public Radio. The Democrat is challenging longtime incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in one of the cycle’s closely watched Senate races.

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Platner’s message mirrors a broader push from progressive candidates nationwide, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson, who have campaigned on raising taxes on wealthy Americans and expanding affordability-focused policies.

The exchange underscores how fights over wealth, taxation and affordability are becoming defining issues in the 2026 election cycle, particularly in competitive races where Democrats are leaning into populist economic messaging.