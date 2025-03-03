Shooting at Mardi Gras Parade in Louisiana leaves 5 wounded, suspect in custody police say

Five people were wounded Sunday in Franklinton, Louisiana, after a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade, according to police.

A suspect, 18-year-old Jamerian Anders, was arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder following the shooting, Franklinton Police said in a press release. Police said additional arrests are likely.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. near the parade route. Police described it as a gang-related shooting.

Franklinton Police officers and Washington Parish Sheriff’s deputies who were stationed in the area rushed to the victims and provided emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived and transported them to the hospital.

Three of the victims remain in the hospital — one in critical condition and two in stable but guarded condition. The remaining two have been released.

Anders was arrested at 11:40 p.m. after police say he provided a voluntary statement during questioning in which he implicated himself.

The incident remains under investigation, and police continue to search for more suspects.

A possible motive has not been released by law enforcement.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, police arrested two youths who were found carrying firearms along the parade route within a school zone.

Additionally, an earlier report of gunshots led police to a person armed with an AR-15-style rifle.