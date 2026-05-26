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Democrat Elections

Texas Democrats pick lieutenant governor nominee to challenge GOP incumbent Dan Patrick

Vikki Goodwin defeated Marcos Vélez on Tuesday

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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On eve of Republican Senate runoff election, GOP Sen John Cornyn tells Fox News Digital ‘Texans can be pretty independent’ Video

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DALLASTexas Democratic voters selected state Rep. Vikki Goodwin as their nominee for lieutenant governor Tuesday night, defeating Marcos Vélez in the party’s primary runoff and setting up a November showdown against Republican incumbent Dan Patrick.

The contest became a test of what direction Texas Democrats want to take in the general election.

Goodwin, who took office in 2019, campaigned on boosting public school funding and teacher pay, expanding Medicaid, investing in water infrastructure and repealing Texas’ abortion ban.

Meanwhile, Vélez, who worked in Texas refineries and is a member of the United Steelworkers union, centered his campaign on property tax relief, raising the minimum wage and affordability measures aimed at working families and seniors.

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Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, speaks to protesters in the Capitol Rotunda during a rally.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin campaigned as a longtime advocate for public schools, while also focusing on housing affordability, water infrastructure, abortion access and expanding Medicaid. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman/Getty Images)

The lieutenant governor’s office presides over the Senate, controls the chamber’s agenda, appoints committee chairs and can break tie votes — powers that give the position major influence over which bills reach the governor’s desk.

The lieutenant governor also helps craft the state budget as co-chair of the Legislative Budget Board and serves on the Legislative Redistricting Board, which redraws political maps if lawmakers fail to do so.

Polls closed across Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with turnout expected to be significantly lower than during the March primary election.

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Marcos Velez, Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, speaks during a campaign rally stop.

Marcos Velez is the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor in the 2026 election. (Gabriel V. Cardenas/Reuters)

During his decade as lieutenant governor, Patrick has pushed the Legislature steadily to the right and built a strong network of Republican allies within the Senate. Political observers say his defeat in November would create a major power vacuum in Texas Republican politics and significantly reshape dynamics inside the Legislature.

Still, while the lieutenant governor currently holds sweeping authority, much of that power comes from Senate rules approved at the start of each legislative session.

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A view of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas.

Democratic candidates for Texas lieutenant governor faced off in Tuesday’s primary runoff election, with the winner advancing to challenge Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in November. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg)

If a Democrat were to win office in November, the Republican-controlled Senate could move to rewrite those rules and reduce the lieutenant governor’s powers, potentially altering how the chamber operates.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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