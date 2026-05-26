Controversial Democrat who called for ‘Zionists’ to be imprisoned toppled after backlash

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Democrat Maureen Galindo, a South Texas sex therapist who drew nationwide ire from Democratic Party leaders, was defeated in her primary runoff against Bexar County Sheriff’s Office official Johnny Garcia, according to the Associated Press.

The seat, newly drawn following Texas Republicans’ redistricting effort, is currently represented by "Squad" member Rep. Gregorio Casar. However, the liberal lawmaker is running in an adjacent district being vacated by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, leaving the now red-leaning seat up for grabs.

Galindo became a national flashpoint when she was accused of antisemitism for floating a plan to imprison "American Zionists" at an ICE detention center in the district while pushing back on suggestions she was trying to create an "internment camp."

Galindo shocked observers when she edged out Garcia in the original March primary, which led to Tuesday’s runoff.

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Garcia, meanwhile, condemned Galindo’s comments and partially blamed Republicans for bolstering her name recognition.

Garcia is a San Antonio native and has experience working as a police deputy, a SWAT hostage negotiator and a public information officer — the official tasked with speaking to the press and making public appearances.

His campaign was framed around his self-description as an old-school Democrat and was viewed as the more moderate choice in Tuesday’s contest.

Two Republicans are also vying for the seat in the Republican primary — one of whom is a relative of nearby GOP Rep. Monica de la Cruz.

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With the 35th District redrawn in Republicans’ favor, Democrats appeared to view Galindo’s candidacy as a catastrophic liability.

Her rhetoric has since been condemned by members of the far left of her party, including Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

"This vile language by her is disqualifying and has no place in American politics, and certainly not in the Democratic Party," Jeffries and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a joint statement, adding, "To embrace and uplift a fringe candidate with antisemitic — and extremely dangerous — rhetoric and views in order to win an election is beyond the pale."

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"Texans will not be fooled and will reject her at the ballot box next week," they added.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.