Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Democrat Elections

Controversial Democrat who called for ‘Zionists’ to be imprisoned toppled after backlash

Maureen Galindo, a South Texas sex therapist, was condemned by her own party leaders including Jeffries and AOC

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Democrats distance themselves from Texas candidate over ‘American Zionists’ remarks Video

Democrats distance themselves from Texas candidate over ‘American Zionists’ remarks

House Democrats condemned Texas candidate Maureen Galindo after comments about turning ICE detention centers into prisons for "American Zionists," with one lawmaker calling the remarks "demented." (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Maureen Galindo, a South Texas sex therapist who drew nationwide ire from Democratic Party leaders, was defeated in her primary runoff against Bexar County Sheriff’s Office official Johnny Garcia, according to the Associated Press.

The seat, newly drawn following Texas Republicans’ redistricting effort, is currently represented by "Squad" member Rep. Gregorio Casar. However, the liberal lawmaker is running in an adjacent district being vacated by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, leaving the now red-leaning seat up for grabs.

Galindo became a national flashpoint when she was accused of antisemitism for floating a plan to imprison "American Zionists" at an ICE detention center in the district while pushing back on suggestions she was trying to create an "internment camp."

Galindo shocked observers when she edged out Garcia in the original March primary, which led to Tuesday’s runoff.

WATCH: HOUSE DEMS UNLOAD ON TEXAS DEMOCRAT OVER ‘DEMENTED’ ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS

Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia speaking at a forum in San Antonio

Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia, candidates for U.S. House District 35, participate in a forum held by the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area in the Sidney Board Room at Brooks in San Antonio on May 6, 2026. (Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News)

Garcia, meanwhile, condemned Galindo’s comments and partially blamed Republicans for bolstering her name recognition.

Garcia is a San Antonio native and has experience working as a police deputy, a SWAT hostage negotiator and a public information officer — the official tasked with speaking to the press and making public appearances.

His campaign was framed around his self-description as an old-school Democrat and was viewed as the more moderate choice in Tuesday’s contest.

Tom Homan calls Texas Dem House candidate Maureen Galindo an ‘idiot’ Video

Two Republicans are also vying for the seat in the Republican primary — one of whom is a relative of nearby GOP Rep. Monica de la Cruz.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN TELLS TEXAS DEMOCRAT TO 'BRING IT' AFTER HER CHILLING THREAT TO JAIL ICE AGENTS

With the 35th District redrawn in Republicans’ favor, Democrats appeared to view Galindo’s candidacy as a catastrophic liability.

Her rhetoric has since been condemned by members of the far left of her party, including Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez aside from Maureen Galindo and Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., blamed Republicans for Democratic congressional candidate Maureen Galindo's "antisemitic" rant. Galindo is in the center. (Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images; Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"This vile language by her is disqualifying and has no place in American politics, and certainly not in the Democratic Party," Jeffries and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a joint statement, adding, "To embrace and uplift a fringe candidate with antisemitic — and extremely dangerous — rhetoric and views in order to win an election is beyond the pale."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Texans will not be fooled and will reject her at the ballot box next week," they added.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue