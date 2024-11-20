Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Louisiana lawmakers weighing constitutional amendment that would send more juvenile offenders to adult jails

The proposal was approved by a 28-9 vote in the Louisiana Senate and was sent to the House of Representatives

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lawmakers in Louisiana are proposing an amendment to the state constitution that will drastically change penalties for juvenile offenders.

Senate Bill 2 was approved by a 28-9 vote in the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives, where it was reported with amendments and referred to the Legislate Bureau. 

If the bill passes the state legislature, it would remove restrictions on sentencing juvenile offenders and allow them to be sent to adult jails for less violent crimes, like theft.

Under current Louisiana law, juveniles can be charged as adults for a handful of violent crimes, including murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, rape and armed robbery.

NORTH CAROLINA GOV. COOPER VETOES BILL THAT WOULD HAVE REQUIRED MORE JUVENILES TO BE TRIED AS ADULTS

Louisiana lawmakers are considering an amendment to the state constitution that would remove restrictions on sentencing juvenile offenders, potentially sending them to adult jails.

Louisiana lawmakers are considering an amendment to the state constitution that would remove restrictions on sentencing juvenile offenders, potentially sending them to adult jails. (Google Maps)

"We feel like the juvenile issue is one of utmost importance, and there’s just no reason to delay it," said La. House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson (R-District 27).

District Attorneys Phillip Terrell, Hillar Moore, Tony Clayton, Billy Joe Harrington, Brad Burget, Perry Nicosia and Christine Russell were present and some testified.

The proposal would also need voter approval statewide because it will add a constitutional amendment to state law.

KENTUCKY STATE SENATE PASSES BILL TRYING JUVENILES AS ADULTS FOR GUN-RELATED FELONIES 

Attorneys

Senate Bill 2 was reported favorably by the Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice and recommitted to the Committee on Civil Law and Procedure. (Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office)

A number of people who support the bill claim it will be beneficial for public safety.

"The bill will assist District Attorneys, judges, and law enforcement in combating juvenile crime. LDAA leadership and a number of district attorneys appeared in committee support," according to a Facebook post by the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office.

Prison-Bars

Detractors of the bill worry that it will send too many minors to adult jails for crimes that aren't deserving of that sentence. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detractors believe not only is the bill too broad, but the onus is on the people to invest time toward improving America’s youth, not incarcerating them.

Lady Carlson of Together Louisiana told local outlet KALB, "If we invest in after-school programs, activities for youth … our schools are abysmal. We’re towards the bottom of almost every indicator. We’re not investing in our kids. So, how do we think they’re going to excel?"

More from Politics