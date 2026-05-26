Ex-NFL linebacker poised to return to Congress after Texas runoff win with Jasmine Crockett endorsement

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Former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, is poised to secure a comeback bid for Congress after winning a hotly contested Democratic primary Tuesday.

Allred defeated Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Texas, in a runoff election for a recently redrawn House seat Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The victor is almost certain to win the November general election for the deep-blue district. Republicans redrew the Dallas-based seat to make it even more Democratic last year while passing a new congressional map designed to help the GOP flip as many as five seats.

The primary contest turned negative as both candidates fought to keep their political careers alive in one of the few remaining Texas House seats where Democrats still hold an advantage.

REDISTRICTING HELPS REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS FLIP HOUSE SEATS

Democratic Texas Rep. Marc Veasey, the district’s incumbent, chose not to run for re-election, prompting Johnson to join the race after Republicans effectively drew her out of her district.

Johnson, a freshman lawmaker, succeeded Allred in Congress after he vacated the seat to mount a failed bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2024.

Allred decided to challenge Johnson for the open House seat in late 2025 after suspending his 2026 Senate campaign when it failed to gain traction.

The former NFL linebacker later endorsed Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, during the final months of the Senate primary contest after accusing state Rep. James Talarico, Crockett's opponent, of making a racist remark about him that he allegedly said during a private phone call with a party activist.

Talarico, the Democratic Party's Senate nominee, vigorously denied calling Allred a "mediocre Black man" and said his private remarks referred to the former congressman's campaign style.

TEXAS DEM SENATE CANDIDATE'S 'MEDIOCRE' COMMENT ROCKS RACE

Crockett endorsed Allred in April and appeared with him on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Talarico publicly supported Johnson’s campaign.

Johnson was also backed by House Democratic leadership, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the pro-abortion group EMILY’s List and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among other groups.

Allred likely benefited from higher name recognition due to previous statewide runs and a significant fundraising advantage.

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He emerged as the top vote-getter during the March 3 primary, leading Johnson by an 11-point margin. However, the former congressman failed to secure more than 50% of the vote, sending the race to a runoff election.