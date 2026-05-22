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Midterm Elections

GOP veteran defeats populist candidate in one of America's most conservative districts

Tom Sell backed by House GOP leaders while Abraham Enriquez earned endorsements from Gov Abbott, CPAC

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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Republican veteran strategist Tom Sell defeated populist, MAGA-style candidate Abraham Enriquez in a primary runoff race in a Texas congressional district known as one of the most conservative in the country.

Sell, a Republican strategist with years of agricultural consulting experience, beat Enriquez on election night, earning () percent of the vote in the solid red 19th Congressional District in West Texas.

A fifth-generation West Texan and businessman, Sell styled himself as an "America-first" "champion for rural America."

He was endorsed by several key House Republican leaders, including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Sell also earned endorsements from younger congressional Republicans, Reps. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

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Abraham Enriquez at CPAC

"Bienvenido" founder Abraham Enriquez at CPAC in Dallas. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Photo)

Meanwhile, Enriquez, a young candidate who cast himself as the anti-establishment contender in the race, earned ()% of the vote.

Enriquez, who founded the conservative Hispanic outreach organization Bienvenido, ran on a "pro-Trump," America-first platform. He was endorsed by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Turning Point Action, and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

President Donald Trump did not make an endorsement in the race.

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Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump smiling together

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his working relationship with President Donald Trump is based on their shared belief in public safety. (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

District 19, which includes vast swaths of West Texas, including Lubbock and Abilene, is considered a Republican stronghold. As a result, Sell's primary victory virtually guarantees he will succeed outgoing Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, who is retiring from Congress.

Arrington, 53, had been endorsed for re-election by Trump, but he decided not to run again. In a statement announcing his decision, Arrington said, "I have a firm conviction, much like our founders did, that public service is a lifetime commitment, but public office is and should be a temporary stint in stewardship, not a career."

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Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington speaking at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol

Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington speaks at a news conference after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda at the U.S. Capitol on May 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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Sell will face Democratic candidate Kyle Rable, an Army Reserve officer who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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