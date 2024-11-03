JD Vance tells NC crowd Harris can't deal with China, Russia if she 'runs' from 'friendly American media'

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, argued Sunday that Vice President Harris can't be trusted to negotiate on the world stage if she already "runs from the friendly American media."



At a rally in Sanford, North Carolina, Vance recalled to a crowd in the key battleground state his conversation with his running mate, former President Trump, after the second assassination attempt in West Palm Beach, Florida. An armed gunman was accused of lying in wait near Trump's golf course with a rifle before a Secret Service agent opened fire, preventing any potential bloodshed.



It happened weeks after Trump survived a gunman's bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



"After a second assassination attempt, the president called me and told me what had just happened. And, you know, I said, 'oh, my God, sir, are you okay? Clearly, you're physically okay. But, you know, that's a traumatic thing to happen,'" Vance told the crowd. "A second assassination attempt in as many months. And he says, 'yeah, I'm doing fine. I'm kind of pissed off, though, because I was going to make a birdie on the sixth hole and the Secret Service wouldn't let me finish.'"

"And, you know, it kind of occurred to me in that moment that that's the kind of person you want in the Oval Office when the world goes to hell, because you never know how somebody is going to react under a moment of crisis until you actually see their response under that moment of crisis," Vance said.



Vance contrasted that interaction with Trump against Harris "who runs from the friendly American media."

"Can we trust that person to negotiate for us with Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia? Xi Jinping, the leader of China? No, of course we can't, because she can't even talk to the friendly American media," Vance said. "She sure as hell can't be trusted to negotiate on our behalf on the world stage."



"But you know who I do trust?" he added. "The guy who took a second assassination attempt with good humor and didn't lose his cool and went back to work the very next day."

When Harris does do interviews, Vance said the Democratic nominee helps the Trump campaign.



"It's funny to watch Kamala Harris, you know, she gives these interviews," Vance said. "And, you know, on the one hand, obviously, I disagree with Kamala Harris on all these issues. I criticize her every single day on the campaign trail. I criticize what she has done to the United States of America. And then, on the other hand, she goes and does an interview, and I think she picks us up about 100,000 votes. So, you know, Kamala Harris isn't, isn't all bad."

Vance referenced Harris' interview on "The View" when she was asked what she would have done differently over the last four years of President Biden's administration, and she responded "nothing comes to mind." The Republican vice presidential nominee said Harris' interview was a "gift."

"As much as she's got these slogans about how she's going to somehow do something in the next four years that she hasn't done while she's actually been the sitting vice president again, she gives us the gift of going out there and giving interviews," Vance said. "And even though they're always softball interviews, and even though our friends in the press never ask Kamala Harris difficult questions, sometimes they don't. They ask her easy questions, and she still screws those up. And the definition, you know, of a Kamala Harris gaffe is when she accidentally tells the truth. Because sometimes she does do that."



"How is the person who admits that she would have done nothing different over the last four years? How is she going to solve the problems that have been created by the last four years of policy?" Vance said. "So for the people of North Carolina, the choice is very clear. It's a choice between more of the same, more high grocery prices, more unaffordable housing, more open borders, more fentanyl in our communities. Or the choice is, do we take this country in a different direction? Do we get back to peace and prosperity? Do we get it back to the leadership of Donald J. Trump?"