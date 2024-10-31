Vance calls Harris the Michael Jordan of word salads, says she lies like his young child

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance and podcast host Joe Rogan mocked Vice President Kamala Harris for her "world salads" on Thursday.

Rogan and Vance were laughing about how Harris "talks in circles" when Vance suggested she says statements about building an opportunity economy like "'We need to build an opportunity economy because if Americans don't have opportunity then they're not going to have the opportunity to be Americans.'" Vance mused, "And it's like what the hell did you just say?"

Vance later suggested that this, in a way, can be considered a skill for a politician.

"I think that she is the Michael Jordan of using as many words as possible to say as little as possible. There's actually a certain gift that she has because you listen to her talk, and you know you're 100-200 words into it, you're 500 words into it, and you're like ‘What the hell did she just say?’ She didn't say anything!"

"It actually worries me about her being president. Like, okay, there are all these substantive policy disagreements, and we could talk about 'Okay I don't like her border policies, I don't like this, I don't like that,' but what does she do when she's in a meeting with a world leader, and she has to, like, know the details of public policy to negotiate with Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping?" Vance asked.

"Like, one of the major things that you do as a president is you participate in economic negotiations like what tariffs are we going to apply on your goods unless you lower the tariffs on ours or vice versa. You have to be able to know a little bit about your job to be the President of the United States, and I don't know that she has an ounce of curiosity about public policy in this country, that's what scares the hell out of me."

Later in the interview, Vance accused Harris of lying, comparing her to his young children.

"My four-year-old and I are making an Oreo cake a few weeks ago. My four-year-old is helping me, he likes to help me out a lot when I bake, and I go to the bathroom and the Oreos that we're supposed to put in the Oreo cake-like crumble them up and put them in the cake-like half of them are gone when I get back. And I'm like ‘Buddy, what happened to the Oreos?’ and he looks at me, and without a hint of irony or shame he says 'I didn't eat the Oreos. You did!'"

"That's the way that Kamala Harris lies, is, 'I didn't eat the Oreos. You did,'" he said.

"Not only does she actively brag and has her administration actively bragged about trying to arrest her political opponents, she will go out and say that if Donald Trump is the president he's going to arrest his political opponents even though he already was president, and he didn't do that!"

Rogan then recalled a recent interview where Harris claimed that Trump would gut the 1st and 2nd Amendments, claims Vance found absurd, especially coming from Harris.

"It's crazy the person who wants to-who literally wants to confiscate firearms, Kamala Harris, is saying that Donald Trump wants to take away your Second Amendment rights," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.