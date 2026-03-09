Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Bail-outs

Virginia Dems send Spanberger bill that could let some repeat offenders out without secured bond, expert warns

National Association of Bail Agents President Michelle Esquenazi says HB 357 puts Virginia communities in 'direct danger'

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Spanberger praises 'powerful' anti-ICE school walkouts during SOTU response Video

Spanberger praises 'powerful' anti-ICE school walkouts during SOTU response

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., praises anti-ICE protests and school walkouts across the country in Democrats' response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top national figure in the bail industry warned of the dangers behind a Virginia bill heading to Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s desk that would remove bond requirements for previously convicted felons

Virginia state Del. Katrina Callsen, D-Charlottesville, drafted HB 357, which critics say makes it easier for criminals to get out of jail on an unsecured bond. The bill passed both chambers in Richmond along party lines.

In comments to Fox News Digital on Monday, National Association of Bail Agents President Michelle Esquenazi said she was familiar with the Virginia legislation and that it will only serve to erode public safety.

"We believe any time recidivist offenders are released due to unsecured bail policies, it puts communities in direct danger," Esquenazi said. "Many are unaware of how secured bonds insulate public safety throughout the United States of America."

ICE NABS IRANIAN NATIONAL WITH RAPE, SODOMY CONVICTIONS AFTER VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS MOVE TO CURB COOPERATION

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger arriving at a canvass launch event in Lake Ridge, Virginia

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger arrives at a canvass launch event in Lake Ridge, Virginia, on Nov. 2, 2025. The image also shows an empty jail cell in a composite photo. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"This bill is in direct contrast to the needs of all communities in Virginia, whether they are Republican, Democrat, or Independent."

Esquenazi said criminals don’t choose victims based on political ideology and that policymakers have failed to understand that bringing criminals to justice should be nonpartisan.

While Callsen did not respond to requests for comment, similar legislation in recent years has often come about as a wish for offenders to receive "second chances" — a dynamic Fox News Digital asked Esquenazi about.

"The secured bail industry is an industry of second chances," she said.

"However, if you're going to continue to commit crime, policymakers have to understand and take into account that committing crime is not a mandate. It's a career choice."

VIRGINIA GOV. SPANBERGER CUTS TIES WITH ICE IN FEDERAL IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT COOPERATION

The Virginia Capitol building illuminated by sunlight in Richmond

The Virginia Capitol in Richmond, Va., is shown on March 4, 2010. Virginia lawmakers handled hundreds of bills on Feb. 13, 2024, as a key legislative deadline neared. (Steve Helber/AP)

Policies like HB 357 serve to give recidivists more than just second but third and subsequent chances because a second chance is "only a title," which the policies themselves far exceed, she said.

Justice Forward Virginia, a progressive criminal justice reform group focused on advancing related legislation, listed the bill in its section of 2026 priorities. The group did not respond to a request for comment.

Callsen’s bill removes language from Code of Virginia § 19.2-123 governing "Release of accused on unsecured bail or promise to appear" that currently states any person arrested for a felony or who is on bond for an unrelated arrest or on parole may only be released upon securing a secured bond.

Instead, it retains only language providing preestablished conditions of release for that offender.

Other critics took to X, including Club For Growth’s Andrew Follett, who posted a passage from Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn about a civilian being punished more for being caught with a concealed knife than a felon for whom it would be "mere misbehavior; tradition" — and commented that "Democrats have a crush on criminals — it isn’t more complicated than that."

"Under leftist ideology, society is responsible for crime, not individuals," Follett said.

"Or, [Virginia House] Speaker Don Scott is preparing for his next arrest," quipped another X user.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rikers Island closure will impact Mamdani’s crime strategy, retired NYPD inspector warns Video

Scott, D-Portsmouth, served more than 7 years of a 10-year 1994 sentence for federal crack cocaine-related charges — and was one of thousands of convicts who had their rights to vote and serve in office restored by GOP Gov. Robert F. McDonnell in 2013.

After former President Biden pardoned him in 2025, Scott said that his "journey from being arrested as a law student to standing here today as the first Black Speaker of the House of Delegates in Virginia’s 405-year history is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and transformative power of second chances," according to Hampton Roads’ ABC affiliate.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue