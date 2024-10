Podcast giant Joe Rogan revealed his sitdown with Vice President Kamala Harris was scrapped due to the demands from her campaign, although he left open the possibility it could still happen if on his terms.

On Friday, Rogan sat down with former President Trump for a three-hour conversation that has already earned more than 36 million views on YouTube. Episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" are usually between two and three hours long.

After sharing the Trump podcast on X, Rogan cleared the air as to why he has not sat down with the Democratic nominee, although he left open the chance it could happen.

"Also, for the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast," Rogan wrote late Monday night. "They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin."

"My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan added.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

During the lengthy conversation, Trump took some swipes at Harris for snubbing the popular podcast.

"Can you imagine Kamala doing this show?" Trump asked.

"I could imagine her doing this show," Rogan responded. "She was supposed to do it, she might still do it and I hope she does."

"She's not gonna do it," Trump insisted.

"I will talk to her like a human being," Rogan said.

"If she did this kind of an interview with you, I hope she does because it would be a mess," Trump continued. "She would be laying on the floor comatose."

While Harris did not make time for Rogan in Austin, Texas, she notably held a campaign rally in nearby Houston on Friday where she appeared alongside music superstar and Houston native Beyoncé. Trump sat down with Rogan earlier in the day.

However, several media outlets prematurely reported that Beyoncé would be performing at the rally. She only gave a brief speech expressing support for the vice president while the reported 30,000 attendees watched 91-year-old Willie Nelson perform instead.

