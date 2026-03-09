Longtime House Dem swats down attack ad from millennial challenger: 'I trust the voters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., pushed back against accusations of having been in office too long ahead of a primary race against challenger Evan Turnage and amid broader conversations in the Democratic Party on age and leadership.

Turnage, 33, needled Thompson’s extensive tenure in Congress, noting in a campaign ad that the incumbent had served in office for the vast majority of his life.

"We live in the poorest district in the poorest state in the country. That was true when I was one when our congressman was first elected. It’s true today," Turnage said.

"If our congressman’s 33 years in office had helped build up this district, built health and wealth in this district, there would be no need for change."

GABBARD BLASTS DEMOCRAT BENNIE THOMPSON FOR CALLING NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING AN ‘UNFORTUNATE ACCIDENT’

Thompson, 78, fired back on Monday.

"Elections are about giving people a choice, and I respect that process," Thompson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I have always run my campaigns by focusing on the needs of the people of Mississippi's Second Congressional District and the work we've done together."

FIVE SLEEPER RACES THAT COULD UPEND 2026 – FROM PENNSYLVANIA’S ALLEGHENIES TO NEW MEXICO

Turnage’s focus on Thompson’s tenure comes as several senior Democrats have announced that 2026 will be their last year in office.

Among them, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her second-in-commander Steny Hoyer, D-Md., have both announced they will not pursue another term come the November midterm elections.

Other notable departures include Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

‘PEOPLE ARE SICK OF THE SAME OLD THING’: MAXINE WATERS FACES PRIMARY FROM DEMOCRAT 34 YEARS HER JUNIOR

Among that group, their average age is 81 years old.

Although the crowd of resignations also includes members who have given up their seats to pursue a higher office, Capitol Hill has seen a historic number of departures in the 119th Congress — the highest rate since 2018.

But Thompson, the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, doesn’t intend to join them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in the midterms, Thompson would likely find himself the chairman of Homeland Security.

"There is always more to be done, and I remain committed to continuing that progress. Ultimately, I trust the voters of the district to look at the record and make the choice they believe is best for their communities," Thompson said.