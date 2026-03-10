Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Republican says ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society,’ draws fierce Democratic backlash

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Rep. Andy Ogles 'a malignant clown and pathological liar'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee declared in a post on X that "Muslims don’t belong in American society," and later defended his remarks as Democrats condemned them.

"Pluralism is a lie," Ogles also wrote in his controversial post.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., slammed the GOP lawmaker.

MAGA HARDLINER PUSHES BAN ON IMMIGRATION FROM ISLAMIC COUNTRIES, US ADVERSARIES IN WAKE OF TEXAS SHOOTING

Rep. Andy Ogles

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., arrives to the U.S. Capitol before the House passed the budget resolution on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Andy Ogles is a malignant clown and pathological liar who has fabricated his whole life story. Disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilized society. And that’s why House Democrats will defeat you in November," Jeffries wrote on X.

‘UNDER SIEGE’: INSIDE THE GROWING RADICAL ISLAM THREAT CRITICS SAY IS HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT IN DEEP RED TEXAS

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks before an upcoming House vote on funding for the US Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., also condemned Ogles' comments.

"This disgusting s--- doesn’t belong in American society. And Republicans who support it don’t belong in Congress," Clark wrote.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office also decried Ogles' post, writing: "Disgusting comments. America was founded on the idea of religious freedom. Republicans must denounce this now!"

Ogles was unmoved by the barrage of Democratic criticism.

EXPERT WARNS RADICAL ISLAMIST NETWORKS COULD SHIFT WEST AFTER IRAN REGIME SHAKEUP

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"To Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and the high-ranking Democrats flooding X to condemn me: A Muslim shot and killed three Americans in Texas. Two Muslims tried to blow up New York City...again. Meanwhile, all DHS counterterrorism programs are unfunded because you shut them down," he wrote in a post.

