Republican says ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society,’ draws fierce Democratic backlash

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee declared in a post on X that "Muslims don’t belong in American society," and later defended his remarks as Democrats condemned them.

"Pluralism is a lie," Ogles also wrote in his controversial post.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., slammed the GOP lawmaker.

"Andy Ogles is a malignant clown and pathological liar who has fabricated his whole life story. Disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilized society. And that’s why House Democrats will defeat you in November," Jeffries wrote on X.

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., also condemned Ogles' comments.

"This disgusting s--- doesn’t belong in American society. And Republicans who support it don’t belong in Congress," Clark wrote.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office also decried Ogles' post, writing: "Disgusting comments. America was founded on the idea of religious freedom. Republicans must denounce this now!"

Ogles was unmoved by the barrage of Democratic criticism.

"To Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and the high-ranking Democrats flooding X to condemn me: A Muslim shot and killed three Americans in Texas. Two Muslims tried to blow up New York City...again. Meanwhile, all DHS counterterrorism programs are unfunded because you shut them down," he wrote in a post.