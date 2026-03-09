Trump reveals top issues GOP should focus on to secure midterms victory: 'I've never been more confident'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump outlined five key items he believes will tip the upcoming midterm elections in the GOP’s favor — if Republicans can muscle them through Congress.

"No transgender mutilation surgery for our children," Trump told an audience at the Republican Members' Issues Conference. "Voter ID, citizenship [verification], mail-in ballots, we don't want men playing in women's sports."

"It's the best of Trump. Those are the best of Trump. This is the number one priority, it should be, for the House," Trump said.

Trump’s exhortations to Republican lawmakers come as the GOP wages an uphill campaign to hang on to a controlling majority in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Trump framed his legislative priorities as a way for Republicans to capitalize on popular demands within the GOP base that would increase their chances of preserving a Republican governing trifecta.

Currently, Republicans hold just four more seats than Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The GOP holds six more than Democrats in the Senate.

To keep the numbers in their favor, Republicans will need to beat historical trends. In the vast majority of past cases, parties that capture the White House in presidential elections face blowback in the midterms. Notably, the last time a majority party gained seats in both chambers of Congress in the midterms came under the Bush administration in 2002, following devastating attacks on the World Trade Center.

Trump said he believes Republicans have a shot at bucking the trend come November if they focus on his list.

"It'll guarantee the midterms," Trump said of his legislative priorities.

Republicans have already taken strikes towards two of them through the SAVE America Act, a piece of legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and cast a ballot. That bill cleared the House last month for a second time in the 119th Congress.

Its future is uncertain in the Senate, where Republicans would need the assistance of seven Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold to defeat a filibuster. Democrats, for their part, believe the legislation would disenfranchise voters who cannot readily provide documented proof of citizenship through a passport, REAL ID, or birth certificate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. has promised a vote on the package despite its long odds.

Several members have introduced bills on transgender issues, although none of them have cleared either chamber.

"I've never been more confident that if we keep these promises and deliver on this popular agenda, the American people will stand with us in overwhelming numbers, just as they did in 2024," Trump said.