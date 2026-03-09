40+ House Republicans rally behind Markwayne Mullin for DHS, call it a ‘critical moment’ for border security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 50 House Republicans are writing to President Donald Trump backing Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after Kristi Noem's ouster.

The pragmatist GOP Main Street Caucus is taking a formal stance, endorsing Mullin on Monday, as well as backing a targeted crackdown on illegal immigrant criminals in the U.S.

It's a rare formal statement by the House Republican group, led by Chairman Mike Flood, R-Neb., and signed by 48 other GOP lawmakers.

"Senator Mullin has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to border security. His familiarity with the legislative process and his longstanding support for pro-America policies make him well-suited to lead DHS at this critical moment," the letter said. "We are confident he will bring the focus and discipline necessary to further our shared priorities."

Trump tapped Mullin to lead the department last week while announcing that Noem would no longer serve in his Cabinet. He instead established a new role for her as special envoy at a new Trump-created initiative called Shield of the Americas.

The vast majority of Republican lawmakers immediately hailed Mullin's nomination, particularly as criticism was steadily growing of Noem's handling of DHS.

Among the most volatile chapters in her tenure occurred during Trump's immigration operation in Minneapolis, which inspired bipartisan calls for restraint amid city-wide protests over the federal agent-involved killing of two U.S. citizens.

Trump responded to the uproar by upending federal leadership there, replacing Noem-empowered Greg Bovino of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) with border czar Tom Homan.

The Main Street Caucus letter revealed that more than two dozen lawmakers in the group met with Trump's Homan last week while praising his handling of immigration enforcement across the country.

"As members of the Republican Main Street Caucus, a group of more than 85 House conservatives focused on governing and producing legislative results, we write to express our strong support for the work of Tom Homan and his efforts to strengthen our nation’s immigration enforcement in his role as White House Border Czar," the letter said.

"Last week, approximately two dozen members of our caucus met with Mr. Homan to discuss the current state of immigration enforcement and the steps necessary to strengthen public safety while restoring confidence in federal immigration law."

Among the agreed-upon initiatives, the letter said, was keeping Trump's immigration crackdown focused on people who commit crimes within the U.S.

"First, enforcement efforts should remain focused on the worst criminal offenders. Prioritizing the removal of individuals who pose the greatest threats to public safety ensures that federal resources are used effectively while protecting American families and communities," they wrote.

It's a notable point given past criticism of DHS, from both sides of the aisle, about indiscriminate targeting of undocumented people in places like federal courthouses during routine immigration appointments.

They also called for the repeal of policies in sanctuary jurisdictions that "undermine public safety and hinder lawful immigration enforcement" and giving federal authorities "access to local jails before criminal aliens are released."

"Finally, we agreed there should be clear communication from ICE to the American people and to Congress regarding its success in deporting the worst criminal offenders—individuals with records of assault, battery, rape, DUI, and other serious crimes," the letter said.

The lawmakers added that "Homan’s approach reflects those principles, and we believe his leadership will continue to strengthen the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration laws in a targeted and effective manner."