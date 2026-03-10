Trump says he's 'not happy' with Iran's choice of new supreme leader

Fox News Steve Harrigan reports on Iran activating sleeper cells globally and Iranians fleeing to Armenia amid intensifying Middle East conflict. National security and military analyst Dr. Rebecca Grant also provides her analysis.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran’s choice of a new supreme leader but that early results from Operation Epic Fury have been "way beyond expectation."
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was installed as the next supreme leader.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, with U.S. flags visible behind him, in Washington, United States, on March 2, 2026. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images))
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
"I don’t believe he can live in peace," Trump said in an interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.
You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.