Trump says he's 'not happy' with Iran's choice of new supreme leader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran’s choice of a new supreme leader but that early results from Operation Epic Fury have been "way beyond expectation."

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was installed as the next supreme leader.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t believe he can live in peace," Trump said in an interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.