Blue-state governors move to keep heat on Noem as DHS fires back

Two Democratic sanctuary-state governors signaled they won’t let Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem quietly shift into her new diplomatic role after a year of turbulent immigration enforcement operations in their states.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to replace Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and transition her into a new role as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, becoming part of a coalition of Latin American countries the president announced Saturday that will collaborate on drug cartel crime interdiction.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker posted a video statement addressing Noem following the departure announcement, telling her "don’t let the door hit you on the way out."

"Here's your legacy: Corruption and chaos. Parents and children tear gassed. Moms and nurses, U.S. citizens getting shot in the face. Now that you're gone, don't think you get to just walk away," Pritzker said.

"I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable."

When asked for more specifics on what his comment meant and whether it presaged future investigations or hearings in Springfield to which Noem would be subpoenaed, Pritzker’s office shared a fuller statement with Fox News Digital that alluded to such consequences.

"From excessive uses of force near homes, schools, and hospitals to tear-gassing entire neighborhoods, Kristi Noem oversaw the use of military-style tactics against our own citizens and neighbors," Pritzker said in a statement.

"It is long past time she steps down from her role, but we cannot ever let that excuse her from justice or accountability. Illinois will continue demanding answers and exposing the unacceptable conduct harming Americans that happened on her watch," the Hyatt Hotels heir added.

The document went on to say that Pritzker launched the Illinois Accountability Commission earlier this year to keep public records of federal law enforcement conduct in the Land of Lincoln and to recommend corrective actions to "hold the federal government accountable."

Pritzker requested that the new commission specifically examine the impact of Noem’s and other Trump administration officials’ conduct and decisions surrounding "Operation: Midway Blitz" in Chicago.

He also expressly cited three key moments from Noem’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing — including fellow Illini Richard Durbin’s line of questioning surrounding the secretary branding certain U.S.-citizen agitators "domestic terrorists."

He further flagged pointed questions from Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., about the shooting of her dog and a multimillion-dollar ad contract that reportedly infuriated Trump.

Fox News Digital reached out to Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Oak Brook, for any information regarding potential hearings, but did not ultimately receive any confirmation by press time.

The Pritzker-appointed chairman of the commission, a retired Northern District of Illinois federal judge originally put on the bench by President Bill Clinton, appeared to embrace the new role.

"My three decades of legal experience has always shown that the statements and related actions of parties show motive and intent. This situation is no different," Judge Ruben Castillo said in a statement.

However, a DHS spokesperson threw cold water on Pritzker's panel, in comments to Fox News Digital late Monday.

"What Governor Pritzker is trying to do is unlawful, and he knows it. Federal officials acting in the course of their duties are immune from liability under state law," the spokesperson said.

"Politicians are laying blame at the feet of law enforcement instead of looking in the mirror at how they have fueled the hatred and violent attacks we are seeing against federal law enforcement officers."

The spokesperson said most Americans find ICE agents heroic, in contrast to the liberal billionaire’s view.

They also shared with Fox News Digital a slew of recent captures of illegal immigrants with criminal convictions that would not be off the streets if officials in Springfield had their way.

Alfonso Batalla-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of homicide, sex assault, kidnapping, and kidnapping an adult to sexually assault, was recently captured by ICE, the spokesperson said.

Another detained Mexican national, Leonardo Ignot-Osto, had a prior conviction for abducting a child.

A third — Luis Chavez — was found to be a member of the Latin Kings gang and had convictions for battery and gun charges.

Angkham Souvongkham, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, was picked up with a lengthy rap sheet including domestic violence, assault, larceny, burglary, weapon offenses, and terroristic threats.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz separately warned Noem she may need a ticket to St. Paul in the near future as well.

Walz told former Obama press secretary Jennifer Psaki last week on MS-NOW that "there needs to be" accountability for Noem.

"I think that that’s one of our founding principles, that no one’s above the law and they’re accountable," Walz said.

"I would just say at this time that former Secretary Noem should probably get used to spending more time in Minnesota, because I have a pretty good feeling in the future she may be doing that because we have got to get accountability."

Walz demanded that senators stall Mullin's confirmation until Minnesota officials are allowed to collaborate in investigations into the agent-involved shooting deaths of anti-enforcement agitators Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

"Don’t vote for anything until they let us be part of the investigation into these murders," he said, addressing senators, according to the Hill.

Fox News Digital reached out to Noem’s office for comment.