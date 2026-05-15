Israel, Jews targeted worldwide as well-funded leftist, Islamist groups join for ‘Nakba 78’ protests

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A global network of anti-Israel activist groups is mobilizing coordinated "Nakba 78" protests across the United States and around the world today, with organizers using the anniversary of Israel’s founding to challenge the Jewish state’s right to exist.

A Fox News Digital investigation found that about 425 organizations — including communist groups, Muslim advocacy organizations and anti-Israel activist coalitions attributed with blatant antisemitism — are working together in a coordinated transnational protest network with a combined funding footprint of about $1 billion in annual revenues.

The groups have organized an estimated 736 events across 39 countries this weekend in locations including New York , Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Sydney, according to an analysis of protests listed at a website organizing actions against Israel. Organizers describe the demonstrations as marking the "Nakba," an Arabic word for "catastrophe" used by Palestinians to describe the founding of Israel on May 14, 1948, the displacement of Palestinians and their historical grievance.

The "Nakba 78" protests reflect a "sinful marriage between the radical left and radical Islamism, the groups that hate Western liberal democracies and desire to destroy them," Dalia Ziada, a Middle East scholar and Washington, D.C.-based coordinator at the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, told Fox News Digital.

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Global network

Critics say that the coordinated organizing of the mass protests reveals a global antisemitic movement that presents itself as humanitarian while mainstreaming rhetoric that denies Jewish self-determination and the right of Israel to exist as a state.

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In New York City yesterday, the People’s Forum, a pro-communist activist hub and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, funded by a Marxist tech mogul, Neville Roy Singham, made signs at an "art build" for a protest today against the "ongoing Nakba." Their Marxist comrades within the Party for Socialism and Liberation are fanning out across the country to rail against Israel’s existence.

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Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Judiciary and Finance Committees, told Fox News Digital that she is very concerned about the Chinese Communist Party and its sympathizers using the U.S. nonprofit industry to create an infrastructure to pull people together to undermine the United States.

"One of the things we know about the Singham group and about the Chinese Communist Party is they are going to look for a fellow bad actor… and they're going to try to partner with them in causing chaos in our cities," Blackburn said.

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Blackburn added that such efforts are part of a broader strategy.

"There is no limit to what the Chinese Communist Party will do to create chaos in the United States,": she said.

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Follow the money

Over almost a decade, Singham has funneled $278 million into a network of nonprofits, including the People’s Forum, CodePink and BreakThrough BT Media, which have organized a steady wave of anti-Israel protests in the United States, particularly after the brutal Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israelis by Hamas militants, and they are now supporting this year’s "Nakba 78" protests.

A Fox News Digital investigation identified the flow of Singham’s money into nonprofits promoting the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party, and U.S. Treasury, Justice, State Department officials are investigating their funding structures and operations in the U.S. Lawmakers in the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees are also investigating the Singham network and the nonprofits it supports for possibly violating laws that require agents of foreign interests to register with the Justice Department, as well as other possible improprieties.

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A Fox News Digital investigation of mobilization materials, social media posts, event graphics, coalition lists and public announcements found that the "Nakba 78" campaign isn’t about a ceasefire to conflicts or a two-state solution, but the dismantling of the state of Israel itself.

The U.S. is the No. 1 hub for events with 187 events, followed by the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, Ireland and Australia, all countries with organized Muslim and Palestinian diaspora communities.

Organizers say they are standing against "genocide," "apartheid’ and U.S. "imperialism."

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In the San Francisco Bay Area, University of California, Berkeley lecturer Hatem Bazian is slated to speak at a three-day "Islam, Memory and the Nakba" conference in Burlingame, Oakland and Los Gatos. In Brooklyn, activists with the Palestinian Youth Movement, Al-Awda and Within Our Lifetime are continuing a "Nakba Week of Action" that included violent protests directed at Jews at Manhattan's Park East Synagogue and Brooklyn's Young Israel of Midwood earlier this week.

In London, police are preparing for a major "Nakba 78" march amid warnings about hate speech and public disorder. In Sydney, activists are calling demonstrators to town hall for a protest declaring, "Stop the Genocide! Free Palestine!"

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Anti-Israel rhetoric

Fox News Digital used a large-language model to analyze scores of "Nakba 78" protest literature and found that 85% of the protest language repeatedly parrots the language of U.S. adversaries, framing the United States as a "fascist" and "imperialist" nation and Israel as a "genocidal settler state," a "Zionist entity," a "Zionist project" and part of a "grand settler-colonial design," erasing any use of the country’s name. The other 15% frame the protests as "solidarity with Palestine."

The organizers’ materials call for "Unity, Liberation, Return," an arms embargo and end to U.S. aid to Israel and the "right of return" for millions of Palestinian in the diaspora, in a demand Israel’s defenders argue would demographically end Israel as a Jewish state. The chants on social media are filled with the battle cry to destroy Israel "from the river to the sea," a phrase that critics argue denies Israel its existence.

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Under a working definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, criticism of Israel isn’t antisemitic, but antisemitism may include "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination," including by claiming that Israel’s existence is a "racist" endeavor, applying double standards to Israel or comparing contemporary Israeli policy to that of "the Nazis." The definition isn’t legally binding but widely used by governments, law enforcement and civil society groups as an educational and analytical tool.

"Nakba 78" protesters reject that charge, framing their activism as "anti-Zionist," "anti-colonial" and "anti-imperialist."

The network analysis found that the Palestinian Youth Movement, which works closely with the far-left activists at the People’s Forum in midtown Manhattan, is a central organizing node across many North American events, appearing with socialist, Muslim, student and local activist partners in city after city. The Party for Socialism and Liberation, Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Democratic Socialists of America chapters provide an "anti-imperialist" infrastructure, while groups such as American Muslims for Palestine, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim American Society and Students for Justice in Palestine broaden the campaign into Muslim spaces.

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The result is a synchronized campaign running on three tracks: street protest, ideological education and "agitprop," a Soviet-era tactic used to describe "agitation propaganda" designed to foment discord in a society.

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Coordinated global protests

In New York City, organizers have structured the demonstrations as a "Nakba Week of Action," following clashes outside synagogues earlier this week involving groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement New York City, Al-Awda New York/New Jersey and Within Our Lifetime.

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They plan to gather today at 4:30 p.m. in Washington Square Park, with the rallying cry, "RESISTANCE SINCE 1948," and another protest is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at 72nd St and 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge, in a neighborhood filled with Muslim halal meat grocery stores and local mosques.

Within Our Lifetime, co-founded by a local activist Nerdeen Kiswani, has long been one of New York’s most confrontational anti-Israel groups. The Anti-Defamation League says Kiswani has promoted "extreme anti-Zionist rhetoric," including calls for "Zionists" to be excluded from community spaces.

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project, a nonprofit that challenges antisemitism in the courts, told Fox News Digital that authorities should closely monitor conduct at the demonstrations, particularly near Jewish institutions and places of worship.

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"When there is assault, vandalism, trespass, obstruction, targeted harassment, discriminatory denial of access, or coordinated conduct that creates a hostile environment in schools, workplaces, or federally-funded institutions, this is action. Not protected speech," Goldstein said.

Goldstein said Jewish communal spaces are increasingly being treated "as proxies for the Israeli government," adding that authorities should closely watch for obstruction, intimidation and violence targeting Jewish communities.

In Los Angeles, a May 16 protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Israeli Consulate on Wilshire Boulevard, but organizers are calling the location the "Zionist Consulate." Local partners include the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition – another major Marxist group in the Singham network – and Nodutdol, a pro-communist Filipino group. The materials reviewed by Fox News Digital describe the conflict as part of a "grand settler-colonial design" targeting "sovereignty and freedom" across the Middle East.

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In Boston, the Palestinian Youth Movement Boston and the Party for Socialism and Liberation teamed up on Wednesday with the National Iranian American Council, which supports the theological regime that runs the Islamic Republic of Iran, for a teach-in, "Arab Gulf States and U.S. Imperialism," at the Boston Liberation Center in Roxbury, followed by an action today at 4 p.m. at the "Zionist consulate" on Washington Mall.

In Detroit and nearby Dearborn, Mich., the campaign fuses foreign policy with domestic economic grievances. In promoting their protests, the organizers accuse the U.S. and Israel of threatening "genocidal attacks" from Palestine to Iran and Lebanon, while arguing that "illegal wars" are driving up fuel prices and making basic needs harder for working-class Americans to afford.

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‘Axis of Resistance’

In Chicago, organizers from local chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine, two groups that UC Berkeley lecturer Bazian established, are rallying to also support the Islamic Republic of Iran and its "Axis of Resistance" against Israel and the U.S.

"What we are seeing is the spread of jihadist radical Islamist racist ideologies married to extreme-left Marxism," said Goldstein. She noted these groups "don’t agree on anything other than destroying America and killing Jews."

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Internationally, the mobilization is also escalating. London police said the Nakba Day protest will form up in Exhibition Road in Kensington before marching to Waterloo Place via Brompton Road and Piccadilly, with a rally at the endpoint.

In Sydney, the site of an assault on Jewish worshipers earlier this year by a pair of father-son Muslim extremists, organizers plan a nationwide "Nakba Day" protest today at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, according to event listings, alleging Palestinians are living through "another modern day Nakba."

Across the materials, the "Nakba 78" label functions as more than a historical commemoration. It links 1948 to the present day, presenting Israel’s founding, U.S. support for Israel, the war in Gaza, and regional conflicts involving Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq as one continuous struggle. Fox News Digital’s review found the repeated use of "ongoing Nakba," "78 years of genocide," "apartheid," "settler-colonialism," "U.S. imperialism" and "resistance" as unifying slogans.

Ziada said the alliance between the far-left and Islamists intensified after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas militants, creating a "moral umbrella" for the movement and giving organizers "moral legitimacy to go on and accelerate the process of destroying the West."

Ziada said that "they all agree on one thing, which is destroying the United States or weakening the western world."

Late Friday, as protesters readied their pre-printed signs, a video rallied their foot soldiers: "The harder they attack, the stronger we fight back!"

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Fox News Digital's Kyle Schmidbauer, Tessa Hoyas and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.