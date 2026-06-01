Trump administration names Rosario 'Pete' Vasquez to serve as next US Border Patrol chief

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The Trump administration has selected a veteran Border Patrol official with more than 26 years of service to lead the agency following the resignation of former Chief Mike Banks.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday that Rosario "Pete" Vasquez will serve as the next chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, overseeing nearly 20,000 agents and professional staff operating across the country.

Vasquez most recently led the Border Patrol's Blaine Sector in Washington state, overseeing operations along the U.S.-Canada border and coordinating with federal, state, local, tribal and international partners.

CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott praised the appointment, calling Vasquez "a Border Patrol agent's agent."

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"He has spent more than two decades leading from the front, earning the respect of the workforce, and delivering results in some of the most challenging operational environments in the country," Scott said in a statement. "He understands what this mission demands because he has lived it. There is no one better suited to lead the United States Border Patrol into its next chapter."

Vasquez succeeds former Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks, who announced his retirement in May after leading the agency during President Donald Trump's second administration.

Banks told Fox News last month that he was stepping down after helping oversee what he described as a dramatic turnaround in border security.

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"I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen," Banks told Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin at the time. "Time to pass the reins, 37 years, it's time to enjoy the family and life."

As chief, Vasquez will be responsible for leading Border Patrol operations across nearly 7,000 miles of international land borders and approximately 2,000 miles of coastal waters.

According to CBP, Vasquez has served in a variety of operational and leadership roles throughout his career, including assignments along the southwest and northern borders, at CBP headquarters and in international postings.

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His résumé includes service with the Border Patrol's Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit, the agency's Special Operations Group and CBP's Office of Anti-Terrorism. He also served as director of the Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats, assistant attaché for CBP in Canada and acting executive director within CBP's Office of Trade.

The appointment comes as Border Patrol officials continue focusing on efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations, disrupt human smuggling and narcotics trafficking networks and strengthen border security operations.

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"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as chief of the United States Border Patrol, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me by President Trump, Secretary Mullin, and Commissioner Scott," Vasquez said. "Our agents have never backed down from a challenge, and neither will I. As chief, my focus is clear: support our agents, strengthen our operational capabilities, and ensure the U.S. Border Patrol remains the most effective border security force in the world."

Established in 1924, the U.S. Border Patrol is one of the nation's largest federal law enforcement organizations and serves as the primary agency responsible for securing America's land borders.