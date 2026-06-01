Mamdami marks Pride Month, says honoring 'queer and transgender' contributions would take more than 30 days

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the beginning of June's Pride Month with a Monday post on X, saying it would take longer than just one month to honor the ways in which "queer and transgender" residents have benefited the city over time.

"It would take far more than a month to honor the contributions of queer and transgender New Yorkers," Mamdani wrote.

"From the Cercle Hermaphroditos in 1895, the first trans advocacy group in the United States, to the drag balls of the Harlem Renaissance, to the Stonewall uprising, to the Lesbian Herstory Archives, to ACT UP!, founded in 1987 as queer people fought for their lives while the Reagan administration looked away, New York City's history has long been shaped by queer and trans New Yorkers," he continued.

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"To all our queer and trans neighbors: you deserve a City where you can afford to live safely, openly, and joyfully. Happy Pride, New York City," he added.

The Democratic National Committee also issued a post on X marking June's Pride Month, stating, "Love openly. Live authentically. Happy Pride!"

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Various Democratic figures also expressed their support.

"During #PrideMonth we celebrate love, freedom and the courage to live authentically. From San Francisco to communities across our nation, we honor the trailblazers and activists who expanded the promise of equality and pledge to carry on the work they began. Happy #Pride!" former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a post on X.

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris declared in a post, "Pride is joy. Pride is courage. Pride is a celebration. And Pride is the ongoing fight to ensure every person can live as their authentic self. This month and every month, we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and all those continuing the fight for equality. Happy Pride!"